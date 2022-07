The docuseries has become a fertile space for strange sects and outlandish personalities, and HBO's "The Anarchists" certainly falls squarely within that zone. Possessing a bit of a Fyre Festival vibe, this six-part project is a mostly fascinating trip down a very particular rabbit hole, assuming that you can stomach the steady diet of took-one-political-science-class psychobabble that goes with it.

TV SERIES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO