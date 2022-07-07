Taking A Look At Ultraviolet Safety Month In July

The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center football team is starting register to enter into their fundraiser in August. The 2022 ACGC Football Golf Tournament will take place on August 6th at the Guthrie Center Golf Course with check in at 8am. The tournament will be a four person best shot with an entry of $200 per team that will include a t shirt. There will be prizes for longest putt, longest drive, closest to the pin, raffle prizes and a silent auction. There will be a 27 team cut off and all proceeds will fund equipment for the ACGC High School football team. To be a sponor or any other information click link here.

GUTHRIE CENTER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO