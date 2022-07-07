ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

Springboard Diving Clinic taking place in Owego

Cover picture for the articleOn July 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., an Owego Springboard Diving Clinic will take place at the Owego...

Global Leadership Now to host Leadership event

Global Leadership Now is a community designed for young women to thrive. Every summer in Owego, N.Y., young women, ages 13-17, gather for a transformational three-day event. This year the event will take place July 25-27 at the Elks Lodge in Owego. If you are a teen who wants to...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire decimates Chemung County home

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A house has been left gutted after a fire ripped through the structure in Millport, Saturday afternoon. Initial calls came in around 1:46 p.m. of a working structure fire at the residence on Pinecrest Road in Millport. When fire crews responded to the scene, the one-level house was completely involved in […]
MILLPORT, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Open Door Mission to expand services at former Lockwood Church

“Another Door Opens” is the new name for the former Lockwood Methodist Church, and is another arm of the Tioga County Open Door Mission in Owego. They will be hosting a grand opening event at the church on Sunday, July 10, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will...
LOCKWOOD, NY
Owego, NY
Owego, NY
Government
FL Radio Group

CCE Steuben Offering Free Container Garden Kits

For the third year in a row, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County has been awarded the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets grant for community garden education opportunities. CCE Steuben is working with CCE Chemung to disseminate complete home gardening kits to residents. Kits will be distributed to food pantries, libraries, family resource centers and will be available at the CCE Steuben office at 20 East Morris Street in Bath.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Tompkins County Health Department urges residents to take Community Health Survey

Ithaca, N.Y.—What makes a healthy community? The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) wants to know what you think about health in our community, in order to develop our community’s next health improvement plan. For this purpose, TCHD, along with Cayuga Health System (CHS) and other local partners, have released a community health survey that is open to every Tompkins County resident aged 18 and older. Rate the health of your community by accessing the survey online at: bit.ly/TCHDsurvey2022. The Community Health Survey will be open throughout July. Anyone who completes the survey can enter themselves into a drawing to win a $20 gift card (county employees not eligible). The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and is completely anonymous. Registration for the gift card drawing is not connected to survey responses.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Increase in Broome County overdose numbers

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Health Department, there has been an increase in county overdoses this year compared to previous years. In the second quarter of 2022, Broome County has seen 22 suspected fatal overdoses and 111 reported non-fatal overdoses. From January to June there have been 44 suspected fatal overdoses and 258 suspected non-fatal overdoses.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Party at the Park this Saturday

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- Happening Saturday, July 9th, 2022 is the Party in the Park at Horseheads Thorne Street Park. All activities will take place at Thorne Street Park. The pool will open at noon with a live DJ playing music until 3:00 PM. The pool opens at Noon with a DJ playing some music until […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Radisson in Corning to see new management and name

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning’s Radisson Hotel will soon be taking new management and will see a new name on the front of the 50-plus-year-old building. The hotel is set to become a Hilton after multimillion-dollar renovations are done to the building. Marisa Thomas, a veteran of the hospitality industry who previously served as general […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Local Cannabis Stores Hit With Cease and Desist Letters

52 illicit cannabis stores identified by the state have been sent cease and desist letters directing them to stop all cannabis sales. According to the Office of Cannabis Management, these stores falsely depict their operations as legal cannabis dispensaries, but they are not licensed by New York State and are selling untested products that put public health at risk. Included on the list were Fat Daddy’s locations in Penn Yan, and Watkins Glen. The two locations were subject to a raid by authorities back in March.
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Bradford County Schools to receive additional funding

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — Representative Tina Pickett made an announcement Thursday after joining a bipartisan majority in helping pass the 2022-23 Pennsylvania state budget bill. Inside this bill will be a record-high allocation of $15 billion for PreK-12 education across the state. Seven school districts in Bradford County will receive additional funding for basic […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

25th Celebration of The Finger Lakes Wine Festival

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People are celebrating the summer at The Finger Lakes Wine Festival all weekend long. This festival is back for its 25th year. Michael Printup is the President of Watkins Glen International, where the wine festival is being celebrated. Hundreds of people gathered together to celebrate in togas.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Gallery 41 announces July Members of the Month

Gallery 41 recently announced their Members of the Month for July 2022, Jerry and Diane Arbes. Jerry’s craft of exquisite woodworking can be seen in the beautiful benches, bowls, cutting boards, small boxes, and other items in the shop. As a woodworker, he is always striving to enhance the...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: July 8, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the nationwide railroad strike continues. This morning 63 employees of the Lackawanna Railroad Roundhouse in Binghamton went on strike. Police responded to an explosion and fire at Mildred Street this morning after a moonshine still...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Watkins Glen Mayor Resigns

The mayor of Watkins Glen has resigned. Luke Leszyk stepped down Thursday, two days after being confronted during the public comment period of a village board meeting by a woman accusing him of inappropriate behavior. The woman, identified by the Odessa File as Martha Hornby, claimed Lesyck made unwanted advances with sexual overtones to her at a local bar back on April 1st. Hornby claimed she had an audio recording of the conversation and that local prosecutors declined to take action.
WATKINS GLEN, NY

