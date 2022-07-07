Register Kids Now for Greene County and Paton-Churdan Schools

One non-profit organization in Jefferson invites young kids to a special event taking place during the Greene County Fair. The Jefferson Kiwanis Club is hosting the 2nd Annual Story Stroll from 9-10am Saturday, July 16th near the Milwaukee Depot by the Greene County Fairgrounds. Board member Karen Shannon says kids from 4-7 years old will have two books read to them about different community heroes. She points out there will be several stations on the route, starting at the Freedom Rock, along with Raccoon River Valley Trail and ending at the picnic area by the Depot, with Greene County’s own community heroes and Kiwanisians reading different parts of the books.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO