ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Register Kids Now for Greene County and Paton-Churdan Schools

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents and guardians can register their children now for the upcoming school year at Greene County and Paton-Churdan School Districts. New students to enter the Greene County School District must use the online registration process by...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Stuart Police Department Discusses Successful Summer Youth Programs

The Stuart Police Department wrapped up their summer youth programs and they were described as a success. Sergeant Katie Guisinger says that they had an average of 48 kids each of the four programs in the month of June that were held at the Stuart American Legion, Springbrook State Park along with the Blank Park Zoo. She says the goal of these programs was to connect with the community.
STUART, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry School Board To Consider Fund Transfer

The Perry School Board will consider approving a fund transfer at their regular meeting Monday. Also, the Board will consider approving the 2022/23 stipends and memorandum of understanding for administrative assistants, an architect for the Perry Elementary kitchen remodel and a cell phone/smartwatch policy for 2022/23. Then the Board will...
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Free Health Screening For Guthrie And Audubon Counties

The Guthrie and Audubon County Public Health Services are teaming up with New Opportunities and Medicap Pharmacy to offer free health screenings. The health screenings will allow nurses to check a patient’s blood pressure, provide routine vaccinations at no cost and run a blood glucose screening. Those looking to participate need to bring their health insurance card for the pharmacy staff.
AUDUBON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ribbon Cutting for the New Location of The Stitch in Jefferson

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday for a Jeffferson business. The Stitch recently moved from its previous location on Lincoln Way, next to the Greene County Historical Museum, to the former Pizza Ranch location on North Wilson Avenue. The Jefferson Matters Ambassadors gathered for the official ribbon cutting, signifying the business is completely moved in and settled in its new spot.
JEFFERSON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, IA
Government
Greene County, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
County
Greene County, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Paton, IA
Greene County, IA
Education
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Final Day of Sidewalk Sales Promotion in Jefferson

Today is the last day of a special promotion in Jefferson. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Promotions Team Co-Chair Bonnie Silbaugh says the Sidewalk Sales are going on today and it’s a chance for people to get some great deals on summer items. “Summer is here...
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Stuart Public Library Perfect Start To Summer Reading Program

The Stuart Public Library is almost halfway through their summer reading program and the participation has exceeded expectations. Library Director Lisa Sherman explains that the attendance at their first three programs has shown that the community wants to be involved with the library. “For example, last Thursday we had Ms....
STUART, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Kiwanis to Host 2nd Annual Story Stroll During Greene County Fair

One non-profit organization in Jefferson invites young kids to a special event taking place during the Greene County Fair. The Jefferson Kiwanis Club is hosting the 2nd Annual Story Stroll from 9-10am Saturday, July 16th near the Milwaukee Depot by the Greene County Fairgrounds. Board member Karen Shannon says kids from 4-7 years old will have two books read to them about different community heroes. She points out there will be several stations on the route, starting at the Freedom Rock, along with Raccoon River Valley Trail and ending at the picnic area by the Depot, with Greene County’s own community heroes and Kiwanisians reading different parts of the books.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Importance Of COVID-19 Vaccines For Children

With the guidance coming out from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration for vaccines for the youngest population, it’s important to get children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran says there is no data yet...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infinite Campus#The Parent Portal
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM School Board To Consider 2022/23 Food Service Pricing

The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Board will consider approving the 2022-23 food service pricing at their regular meeting Monday. Also, the Board will consider approving the facility use guidelines for 2022/23 and then the Board will enter into a closed session to discuss an employment matter. The Board will also hear administrative reports.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Residents Reminded to Keep Grass Clippings Off the Street

There have been a few days of rainfall that recently happened and that means our lawns may need a little attention. Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer says when you are mowing your property, part of the city’s ordinance outlines that you are prohibited from blowing grass clippings onto the street.
JEFFERSON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Board Of Supervisors To Consider Field Of Dreams Filming Request

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving an NBC/Universal Field of Dreams filming request at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving a Cott Systems book scanning project, discuss and potentially take action on a ceiling hanging display information, hear a secondary roads update and hold a public hearing on the final plat for Walnut Hills plat 2.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held For Quinnebago & Lexie Lou’s Saturday

The Panora Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for two new businesses on Saturday. The ceremony was for Quinnebago and Lexie Lou’s which are seperate entities that do business out of the same location on 106 East Main Street in Panora. Quinnebego will be a retail and rental shop with kayaks, paddle boards, electric bikes along with retail items for water and outdoor sports. Owner of Quinnebego, Quinten Pfeiffer said that the ribbon cutting was a success with a ton of new customers.
PANORA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ray Sorensen Completes 100th Freedom Rock In Altoona

Local artist and a member of the Iowa House of Representatives Ray Sorensen recently finished his 100th Freedom Rock in Polk County. Sorensen says he has painted giant boulders across Iowa as patriotic murals in each of Iowa’s 99 counties and then held an auction to place the final 100th Freedom Rock with the highest bidder going to Adventureland Park in Altoona. Sorensen explains this rock marks the end to a long journey that started in 2013.
POLK COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Ribbon Cutting For First Interstate Bank

The Perry Chamber of Commerce and members of the community joined at First Interstate Bank in Perry on Friday to celebrate the business with a ribbon cutting. First Interstate Bank Retail Manager Trace Schmitt says the transition from being Great Western Bank to First Interstate Bank was official on May 23rd. Schmitt says for customers who may have any questions they should feel free to ask them.
PERRY, IA
WHO 13

After some delays Iowa sweet corn is finally here

GRIMES, Iowa — For many Iowans it’s not officially summer until sweet corn is on your plate. One of Iowa’s most popular sweet corn stands satisfied cravings with their first sales of the season on Saturday. Kelly Roach plans an annual family dinner and was among the sweet corns fans ready for sales on day […]
GRIMES, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Fire Stations Collecting New Fans, Air Conditioning Units

(Des Moines, IA) -- An effort is underway in Des Moines to collect new fans and/or air conditioning units for local families in need. The community is invited to donate a new fan and/or air conditioner unit (in its unopened box), by dropping off at any City of Des Moines fire station (listed below) during normal business hours. Donations will then be taken to IMPACT’s offices for distribution.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy