Natchitoches Parish, LA

LDWF Agents Arrest subjects for DWI on the Cane River Lake – Natchitoches Parish

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 2 to 4. On July 2, agents arrested:. Christopher L. Cupp, 58, of Ball, on the Cane...

natchitochesparishjournal.com

magnoliareporter.com

LDWF lists statewide Operation Dry Water arrests

In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 2 to 4. North Louisiana residents arrested during the period were:. Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana State Police issues Silver Alert for missing man

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson. Thompson is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds, authorities said. Thompson suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.
DEQUINCY, LA
wbrz.com

Louisiana's troubled teens unwelcome in Alabama after causing riot at facility this week

DOTHAN - At least 14 troubled teens from Louisiana were kicked out of an Alabama jail aimed at rehabilitating kids following a riot they caused this week. District Attorney Tony Clayton and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Thursday to come pick up the juveniles. Over the past couple of years, local jurisdictions have been sending troubled teens to Alabama because there are no facilities in Louisiana to take them.
LOUISIANA STATE
Person
Garrett Brown
theadvocate.com

Curious Louisiana: Why is Lecompte pronounced Lecount?

Jerry Major's Curious Louisiana question is more than an inquiry about a pronunciation. "Why is the town of Lecompte pronounced Lecount?" he asks. Major, of Baton Rouge, worked several months at LSU at Alexandria immediately after graduating from LSU in Baton Rouge. Lecompte, which is near LSUA, and its pronunciation has always vexed him.
LOUISIANA STATE
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT today. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

La. residents encouraged to renew credentials before disaster strikes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents are encouraged to renew any important documents before disaster hits so they are prepared in case documentation is needed. The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said that tropical storms and hurricanes can cause widespread damage and valid, unexpired documents may be required for disaster recovery assistance. Driver’s licenses, identification cards or certificates and vehicle registrations should be stored in a waterproof container that can be easily accessed.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KLFY News 10

3 Lafayette men arrested in St. Landry Parish drug bust

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Three Lafayette men are facing drug and weapons charges in St. Landry Parish. According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, detectives conducted a narcotic investigation on July 1, within St. Landry Parish that resulted in weapons and narcotic arrests of known felons.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Riot at Alabama juvenile facility leads state to reject Louisiana's teen offenders

Alabama will no longer house Louisiana's juvenile offenders after a group of Louisiana teens caused a riot at one of that state's correctional facilities, said Louisiana 18th Judicial District Iberville District Attorney Tony Clayton, whose district encompasses Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes. The decision, which was announced...
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyArkLaMiss

Duo from Louisiana accused of stealing firearms from vehicles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit initiated an investigation after receiving complaints about vehicle burglaries in the parish. The first complaint came in on Monday, April 4 about a vehicle burglary that allegedly took place two days before. A firearm was allegedly taken during that […]
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating Saturday morning homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Hope and Orchard streets that took the life of 29-year-old Deontay Gibson, on July 9, 2022. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:45 a.m. While responding to the first call, a second...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
L'Observateur

Louisiana loses lives it could have saved to drugs

In today’s climate, drug overdose deaths have reached epidemic proportions. Last year more than 100,000 people died in the U.S. from overdosing on an addictive substance, a landmark that represents the highest recorded total ever. The need for effective action is more urgent than at any point in history, and many states are taking major steps to save lives.
LOUISIANA STATE

