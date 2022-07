SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Summer comes with hot temperatures that can reach up to and over 100 degrees. Working in this heat can be difficult, especially for firefighters. The gear firefighters wear when responding to calls weighs about 60 pounds. The Shreveport Fire Department said the extra weight of the gear also creates more heat. This is why firefighters take precautionary measures in the summer to make sure they don’t overheat.

