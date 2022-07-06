ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Where I've been riding my bike

By Samuel Robinson
Axios Detroit
Axios Detroit
 4 days ago

👋 Sam here. I've been using my new bike as an alternate mode of transportation in light of our insane gas prices for a month now.

🚲 I asked you for riding recommendations and received a bunch of good answers. Here are a few:

  • Nick Manes: "I like rides up to Palmer Park. The pavement through parts of Highland Park can be a little hazardous, but it's a nice area to ride around."
  • Maxwell Lewis: "Slow ride on the Dequindre Cut, up and down the Riverwalk, and neighborhoods in Southwest/Clark Park."
  • Maddie Boyer: "(Kercheval Street) is long and pretty. I go down Cass to Eastern Market, wrap around the cemetery and take Kercheval out to the North Assembly plant."

The bottom line: Maddie is right about Kercheval on the city's east side, which instantly became my favorite stretch of asphalt for its calmer-than-normal surroundings.

