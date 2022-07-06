ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit mobility office pilots e-bike program

By Annalise Frank
Axios Detroit
Axios Detroit
 4 days ago

Reproduced from the city of Detroit ; Note: Numbers may not add up to 100% due to rounding; Chart: Axios Visuals

In an effort to promote cycling as a realistic commuting option, Detroit's Office of Mobility Innovation provided 110 workers electric bikes last year.

Driving the news: Employees at grocery stores, health care facilities, nonprofits and elsewhere leased e-bikes for $15 a month from May to October.

  • The city and private partners measured their thoughts with surveys released in a recent report evaluating the program.
  • Nearly 80% of participants said the e-bike met their needs "somewhat" or "very" well, and 66% wanted to lease for longer — but some also expressed concerns about their safety while biking.
  • Just over a quarter used the bike often to get to work.

Flashback: The e-bike program started out as a potential solution for essential workers who lacked reliable transit options and feared COVID-19 transmission on buses in 2020 .

Yes, but: Bicycles — let alone pricier e-bikes — don't work for everyone, and the city's unreliable mass bus transit also continues to pose a big challenge .

  • There's also debate about whether the city should be spending time and money building road infrastructure for bicycles, as opposed to other potentially more crucial needs like affordable housing.

Of note: For those who do cycle, the 27.5-mile Joe Louis Greenway that's under construction reaches a new milestone today. A media event is planned to celebrate the pouring of concrete paths for the cross-city loop.

Axios Detroit

New Ambassador Bridge plan nears collapse

The Moroun family is prepared to abandon long-held plans to build a new Ambassador Bridge to Canada, the Detroit News reports. Driving the news: Transport Canada requires the existing Ambassador Bridge to be demolished after a new one is built. But the family's bridge company is unwilling to agree to that condition before a crucial permit expires Aug. 30.
Axios Detroit

What to do in Detroit this weekend

We're just nine weekends away from Labor Day, which means it's time to start checking items off your summer bucket list.Here are some things to do in the city this weekend: 🌊 Get on the water: It's going to be a great weekend for walking the downtown riverfront.For something fun for a special occasion, Jet Ski rentals are $135 an hour per person.🖼️ Contemporary art unveiling: A new edition of Public Matter featuring work from Jason Revok opens Saturday.The public exhibitions curated by Library Street Collective feature large-scale paintings by high profile names in contemporary art.The unveiling begins at 6pm at The Belt with a party followed by a performance by Curtis Roach at 9:30pm.🪁 Belle Isle kite festival: The fourth annual Detroit Kite Festival returns to Belle Isle Sunday.Kites will fly at Cricket Field, near the James Scott Fountain, from 10am to 4pm.Organizers will have kites for you to fly, but encourage bringing your own.
Axios Detroit

Detroit police chief: Officer's death should be "tipping point"

Detroit Police Chief James White is calling for more action on gun violence after 40-year-old officer Loren Courts was killed in the line of duty Wednesday. What happened: Courts was responding to a 911 call about gunfire in the area of Joy Road and Marlowe Street. Other officers shot and killed the suspect, Ehmani Davis, 19, one minute after Courts was shot, according to police.White said Thursday he believes Davis wanted to "commit suicide by cop."The latest: The courts and politicians need to "step up" instead of just saying they plan to do something about violent crime and guns, White...
Axios Detroit

Boostan Cafe is Hamtramck's Mediterranean mainstay

👋 Hi, it's Sam. Boostan Cafe's chicken shawarma sandwich has been my most purchased food item (sorry coney dog fans) since moving to Detroit last summer.What's happening: Other than sandwiches, the restaurant offers large portions from a hodgepodge of cultures, including Americanized versions of classic Middle Eastern dishes.Fresh juice is reasonably priced and available by the quarter gallon.I recommend the mango lemonade smoothie.If you go: The Yemeni-run shawarma spot at Holbrook and Conant in Hamtramck is open daily for takeout and delivery from 9am to midnight.Boostan also has a Detroit location at 5101 East McNichols Road.
Axios Detroit

Kodak Black, Icewear Vezzo shoot video in Detroit

A video shoot for an unreleased song by Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo and rap superstar Kodak Black turned into a block party yesterday.Police shut down the streets surrounding O'Brien Park on the east side, where about 300 people came to watch the production.What they're saying: "Anybody hopping on the Michigan sound, I appreciate people supporting this movement," Flint rapper KrispyLife Kidd, who participated in the video, tells Axios. Kodak Black's video shoot at O'Brien Park brought out food trucks, photographers and fans to the city's east side. Samuel Robinson/Axios
Axios Detroit

Early voting now underway

"It is officially election season here in Michigan," Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson declared at a press conference last week at Pontiac City Hall.How it works: Any Michigan voter can use an absentee ballot to cast their vote before Aug. 1 at 4 pm.The ballots, available at city and township clerk's offices, can be returned by 8 pm on election day either at those clerk's offices, drop boxes or through the mail during the 40 days before the Aug. 2 election.Context: In 2020, Benson's office mailed absentee ballot applications to every registered voter partly due to the pandemic, but this year you'll have to request an absentee ballot application. Request your ballot in person and you can cast your votes all in the same visit.What they're saying: "We want to encourage everyone to start making a plan to vote," Benson said. There are 13 satellite voting locations and 20 drop boxes across the city managed by the Detroit Department of Elections.
Axios Detroit

Michigan Starbucks workers overwhelmingly favor unions

Data: National Labor Relations Board; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosStarbucks workers have overwhelmingly voted to support union representation at Michigan stores this year.Why it matters: The national labor movement is now sweeping across Starbucks stores and other coffee shops in Detroit and across the state.Organizers believe the labor campaign will attract other hospitality workers who want better pay and working conditions.By the numbers: Union representation elections have occurred at 12 Starbucks locations this year within the National Labor Relations Board's Detroit region, which covers the lower peninsula.10 stores voted in favor of representation and two rejected it.The big picture: Nationwide, unions have been certified at 133 of the 148 Starbucks stores where election results are final, according to the NLRB.
Axios Detroit

Mustang's Mach-E tops in electric vehicle popularity in Detroit

Data: S&P Global Mobility (formerly IHS Markit); Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios As electric vehicles increasingly become Americans' preference, local drivers are most interested in the Ford Mustang Mach-E.Why it matters: Recent vehicle registration data from S&P Global Mobility show Ford's strategy to compete with Tesla is working — at least in the Detroit area.Yes, but: EV ownership remains relatively low in Detroit at 1.6%, compared to 14.7% in Los Angeles, according S&P Global Mobility.Driving the news: Consumer interest in electric vehicles has hit a global tipping point, Axios' Joann Muller writes.More than half of car buyers, 52%, say they want their next car to be an EV, according to an Ernst & Young survey of 13,000 people in 18 countries.That's a leap of 22 percentage points in two years, and the first time that EV interest exceeded 50%, the company said.Data: S&P Global Mobility (formerly IHS Markit); Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios
Axios Detroit

Apple academy graduates its inaugural class

The Detroit Apple Developer Academy celebrated 100 area residents who graduated from its inaugural cohort yesterday.Why it matters: The free program aims to turn interested individuals into entrepreneurs and app developers by having experienced developers and industry professionals teach the fundamentals of coding, design, marketing and project management."This is a city with a vibrant legacy of Black and Brown entrepreneurialism and innovation, you can feel the energy here," Lisa Jackson, Apple's VP of environment, policy and social initiatives, said in a press conference. Details: The 2022 graduates range in age from 18 to 64 and come from diverse backgrounds...
Axios

Local guide to Detroit's favorite coney dog

We recently shared our go-to coney spots and asked you to send your favorites. After reading your responses, a clear favorite emerged. David Little: "Favorite coney island: Lafayette Coney Island." Cheryl McCarron: "How is it possible that none of you picked Lafayette Coney as the best? I’m flabbergasted, dismayed and...
Axios Detroit

Gilbert struggles to win support for tax break at the Hudson's site development

Billionaire Dan Gilbert doesn't have enough City Council support to pass a $60 million tax break for his Hudson's site development downtown. A vote was expected yesterday, but Bedrock, Gilbert's development company, asked for the tax break to be taken off the council's agenda.There is no timeline for a future vote, and Bedrock will continue lobbying for votes in the meantime.Why it matters: Gilbert is one of the city's most prolific benefactors. His representatives have suggested future investments could be jeopardized if the 10-year commercial property tax abatement doesn't pass.Council members are now left with a polarizing choice: Risk...
Axios Detroit

Vote for entrepreneurs to win $100,000 Hatch Detroit contest

Five entrepreneurs are competing for $100,000 through Hatch Detroit — and you can help decide who wins. What's happening: After being whittled down from 10 semifinalists, Hatch announced the finalists Monday for its annual award to help small businesses open in Detroit, Highland Park or Hamtramck. The winner is decided through a public vote and a pitch competition on July 21.Vote now through July 7 for: Little Liberia: Afro-fusion restaurant focusing on Liberian cuisine. Lily's & Elise: European-style tea lounge on Livernois Avenue. Gajiza Dumplins: Dumpling shop with more than 30 flavors.Detroit Farm and Cider: Farm on the west...
Axios Detroit

What Detroit residents are concerned about

Data: Detroit Ombudsman's Office; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosOmbudsman Bruce Simpson, who's serving a 10-year term in the city's independent Ombudsman's Office, received 4,400 complaints from residents last year. Why it matters: The office is charged with proposing changes based on these resident complaints, and last year, residents submitted issues involving the Building, Safety, Environment and Engineering Department (BSEED) significantly more than any other department. Topics ranged from illegal trash dumping to reporting blighted properties and requests to demolish unsafe buildings, according to the February 2021-22 ombudsman's report. Zoom in: Department of Public Works complaints included streets and sidewalks in need of repair, missed trash pickup and speed hump installation requests.The Detroit Land Bank Authority had similar problems to the ones reported for BSEED, including requests to tear down unsafe buildings and get blight under control, as well as with illegal dumping.What we're watching: Simpson did not return a request for comment on how often his office's suggestions lead to action from the city.
Axios Detroit

Cracks in community benefits law prompt potential for new change

Several prominent real estate developments haven't triggered the city's Community Benefits Ordinance, prompting renewed questions about the law's efficacy. Why it matters: The ordinance was designed to lessen harm from big projects in the neighborhoods they're based in while making sure residents benefit. Driving the news: NorthPoint Development's $71 million plan to demolish the former American Motors HQ for redevelopment narrowly missed the $75 million threshold to trigger the CBO. Some residents petitioned City Council to get NorthPoint to voluntarily take part in community benefits before giving the developer public money, but lawmakers still ended up approving $32.7...
Axios Detroit

Inner City Contracting suspended by inspector general

Detroit's inspector general suspended Inner City Contracting and three company officials yesterday from doing business with the city. Why it matters: Inner City has been touted for its inclusion in the city's demolition program and for its track record of hiring local residents, but is now under investigation for questionable business practices. By the numbers: Detroiters perform 56% of Inner City's demolition work, according to the city.The company has been awarded nearly $10 million in contracts under Proposal N – the $250 million bond issue voters approved in 2020 to fund the city's blight elimination program.What's next: The suspension includes work on current contracts and ends in three months or once the inspector general's investigation is finished, whichever happens first.
Axios

COVID vaccinations for young children available this week

COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5 are expected to be available this week for the first time at local health care providers. Why it matters: The shots' availability is a big moment for parents who have anxiously been waiting to vaccinate their young children. Driving the news: The CDC signed...
Axios Detroit

Coffee's labor movement is brewing

The national Starbucks unionization effort hasn't squarely hit Detroit, but labor leaders see the city as fertile ground for organizing baristas.Why it matters: Coffee shop workers are at the forefront of a growing movement sparked by pandemic working conditions, a tight labor market and a pro-union White House.About 250 Starbucks stores have filed union election petitions since last August, driving a 57% surge in such filings nationwide."We’re seeing a whole generation deciding that they don’t want to just quit and move on, they want to actually change conditions for the better," Diana Hussein, spokesperson for a local union working with...
Axios Detroit

3 private pools to rent near Detroit starting at $54 an hour

Escape this intense heat with private swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.To find a pool, just plug in your location. 1. Heated Pool & JacuzziThis secluded heated pool comes with free access to a spacious hot tub and is right across the street from Pembroke Park.Location: BirminghamCost: $54-$60 per hour for up to six guests Number of guests: Up to 10 ($5 per hour per guest after six guests). Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Kidney-shaped heated poolThis spacious heated pool comes with outdoor furniture, speakers and pool toys.Location: UticaCost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests Number of guests: Up to 20 ($5 per hour per guest after five guests). Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Luxurious LagoonThis large heated saltwater pool comes with a water slide, lounge area and fireplace.Location: NorthvilleCost: $85 per hour for up to five guests Number of guests: Up to 10 ($5 per hour per guest after five guests). Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
Axios Detroit

Judge rules against Marathon as part of dust storage battle

Marathon Petroleum lost a recent battle in a war to exempt its controversial southwest Detroit oil refinery from an environmental protection ordinance. Why it matters: The facility produces pet coke, a loose, granular material that can disseminate into the air and cause health problems. Marathon wants to not follow a rule governing pet coke storage, on top of its history of environmental violations in a community already burdened by pollution.Flashback: Detroit enacted an ordinance in 2017 that gave businesses handling pet coke two years to enclose the substance while it's being moved and stored to prevent dust from being released....
Axios Detroit

Listening to youth could change giving for Skillman Foundation

A listening tour could change how the Skillman Foundation does philanthropy. Driving the news: CEO Angelique Power is on a yearlong quest after she joined the 62-year-old youth-focused nonprofit in September. The Detroit-based organization expects to make $23 million in grants this year. Why it matters: "If we are not emerging from a global health pandemic and racial justice awakenings without looking at every institution and how it contributes to inequitable systems and what we can change … then we did not understand the assignment," Power tells Axios. Details: Skillman has been hosting around two group listening sessions per month...
