Reedsport, OR

Loon Lake Re-Opening, July 7

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bureau of Land Management has announced the re-opening of Loon Lake, east of Reedsport, on...

oregontoday.net

oregoncoastmagazine.com

Ride the Rails on the South Coast

Oregon Coast Railriders has moved to Coquille, where they offer chances to get outdoors and pedal along rail corridors that are rarely experienced by the general public. The City of Coquille has partnered with the Oregon Coast Railriders, who previously ran trips on the North coast, but now operate out of Sturdivant City Park in Coquille (about 20 minutes east of Coos Bay).
COOS BAY, OR
hereisoregon.com

SLUG Queens ‘rain’ over Eugene

The Society for the Legitimization of the Ubiquitous Gastropod – SLUG for short – has been crowning Eugene royalty since 1983. But this isn’t a traditional beauty pageant. SLUG Queens make it to the “slimelight” by creating a silly slug persona, a campy costume and performing a...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STRUCTURE FIRE CONTAINED TO GARAGE

A structure fire was contained to the garage, in the 3600 block of Carnes Road in the Green District on Friday. A report from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said crews responded just after 11:00 a.m. when a neighbor and several other people in the area reported the fire. The first arriving fire engine reported heavy smoke coming from the garage area. Crews were able to knock down the fire. There was no fire damage to the nearby house.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
City
Reedsport, OR
Reedsport, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
kqennewsradio.com

COUNTY ANNOUNCES ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURE

County Commissioners and the Douglas County Public Works Department have announced the start of construction for the Windy Creek Bridge Replacement Project. A release said it is located along the north end of Reuben Road about a quarter of a mile northeast of Glendale. The project is slated to begin on Monday and continue through the end of the year.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Change on Main Street

One of Springfield’s prominent buildings on Main Street is going back to the future when it’s revitalized to its original 1950s design. When Springfield-based architect Jenna Fribley of Campfire Collaborative dug into the history of the building that once housed the Spring Garden Chinese restaurant, she says she discovered that underneath its current facade is midcentury modern architecture, of which there aren’t many examples of in town.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon & Coos Co., July 8

OHA report, July 7, 2022 – Cases: 1,638 new, 821,305 total; Deaths: 3 new, 7,839 total; Hospitalized: 423, 21 more than last week (6/29). CHE report, July 7, 2022 – New cases: 40; Active cases: 334; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,048.
COOS COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Going To The Oregon Country Fair? Here's What You Need

If you want to venture into the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta this weekend, there are a few things you should know before you go. The two most important points: One: you need a ticket *before you arrive. Don’t just drive there without one. OCF marketing director Vanessa Roy says day-of tickets are way easier to come by than in years past.
VENETA, OR
#Loon#Camping#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Sand
wanderwisdom.com

Wildlife Safari Park in Winston, Oregon

I have been an animal lover since I was about five years old. From 1972, the first year the Wildlife Safari opened, I have been a huge fan. Frank Hart was a man who dreamt of creating a facility in the Pacific Northwest to house rare and endangered species from all around the world. Hart's idea came to fruition in 1972, when he opened the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon. Now, almost 50 years later, the 600 acre park is a non-profit, internationally known space, dedicated to the education of visitors and the conservation of species. It has enough room to allow animals the freedom of movement in a natural habitat.
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident Hwy. 38, Douglas Co., July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was traveling east overtaking a motorhome in the passing lanes when it crossed the centerline and crashed head on into a westbound Jeep Cherokee, operated by Cathy Fore (60) of North Bend. A red Peterbilt dump truck, operated by David Buoy (60) of Clatskanie, was traveling westbound following the Jeep Cherokee and attempted to avoid the collision by steering into the eastbound lane where it crashed through an eastbound bumper-pulled Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Grey Ford F150, operated by Timothy Prulheire (70) of Grants Pass. The grey Ford F150 traveled into the westbound lane where it collided with a blue Kenworth dump truck, operated by Dillan Bloomer (27) of Clark Fork, Idaho, pulling a flatbed utility trailer hauling a grader. Cedric Lossing was transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Cathy Fore and a passenger in the Jeep, Patrick Culbertson (70) of Myrtle Point, were transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Patrick Culbertson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at RiverBend. David Buoy and Dillon Bloomer were uninjured. Timothy Prulheire and his passenger, Joan Prulhiere (81) of Grants Pass, reported minor injury but declined medical treatment at the scene. Hwy 38 traffic remained open while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit members investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Scottsburg Fire Department, Reach Air Ambulance, North Douglas Fire and Ambulance, Kellogg Fire Department, Elkton Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Country Fair to return for 2022

VENETA, Ore. -- For the first time since 2019, the Oregon Country Fair will be held near Veneta with a few changes to adjust to the post-pandemic world. The annual Oregon Country Fair is billed as a celebration of art, music, earth and family. This year will be the first year it has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VENETA, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person, Coos Co., July 8

CCSO release – Date / Time: 07-07-22; Case Number(s): S2217661; Classification: Request for public assistance to locate a missing individual; Location: Last known location: Weyerhauser Lands; Victim: 84 year old George L Lagrou; Narrative: The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 84 year old George L Lagrou, who was last know to be at Mile Post 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Alleghany at about 11:23 AM today, 7 July. So far, Deputies have been unable to find Mr. Lagrou. Mr Lagrou is known to get rides into town and frequent restaurants, bars and grocery stores. If you see Mr. Lagrou, please call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7830 so we can reunite him with his family.
COOS COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

kezi.com

Great Dane rescued from hot car; owner charged

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police say they rescued a dog from a car parked in direct sunlight today, and remind pet owners to be wary of the dangers of leaving pets unattended in their cars. The Eugene Police Department reports that officers were called out to Valley River Center today,...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE POINT MAN DECEASED, FOUR INJURED IN SERIOUS WRECK

A Myrtle Point man is deceased, and four people were injured, following a serious chain reaction wreck on Tuesday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, which was blocking Highway 38 near milepost 25, about three miles east of Scottsburg.
MYRTLE POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

NEW MOVIES IN THE PARK LINEUP ANNOUNCED

The Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department has announced new show times for three of this summer’s Movies in the Park, which were rained out in June. A release said the series is hosted by Parks and Recreation and is sponsored by Rogue Credit Union. The rescheduled dates are:. *Friday...
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Early morning crash on Interstate 5 sends one to the hospital

COBURG, Ore. -- A two-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in critical condition and delayed traffic for several hours this morning, officials say. At about 4:40 a.m. on July 8, the Coburg Rural Fire District responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Coburg. According to officials, a small sedan rear-ended a construction vehicle causing severe damage to the sedan and critical injuries to its driver. The driver of the sedan was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the construction vehicle was unharmed.

