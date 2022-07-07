ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Puppeteer at Mingus Park, July 7

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBPL release – Get ready for a hootenanny the extraordinary Red Yarn! The musician and puppeteer Red Yarn will perform at Mingus Park Thursday, July 7 beginning at 6:30pm. In the event of rain, the performance will be in the Myrtlewood Room at the Coos...

kqennewsradio.com

NEW MOVIES IN THE PARK LINEUP ANNOUNCED

The Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department has announced new show times for three of this summer’s Movies in the Park, which were rained out in June. A release said the series is hosted by Parks and Recreation and is sponsored by Rogue Credit Union. The rescheduled dates are:. *Friday...
ROSEBURG, OR
oregoncoastmagazine.com

Ride the Rails on the South Coast

Oregon Coast Railriders has moved to Coquille, where they offer chances to get outdoors and pedal along rail corridors that are rarely experienced by the general public. The City of Coquille has partnered with the Oregon Coast Railriders, who previously ran trips on the North coast, but now operate out of Sturdivant City Park in Coquille (about 20 minutes east of Coos Bay).
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon & Coos Co., July 8

OHA report, July 7, 2022 – Cases: 1,638 new, 821,305 total; Deaths: 3 new, 7,839 total; Hospitalized: 423, 21 more than last week (6/29). CHE report, July 7, 2022 – New cases: 40; Active cases: 334; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,048.
COOS COUNTY, OR
City
Coos Bay, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
oregontoday.net

Police logs, July 7

According to an entry on the NBPD log for July 5, 6:18 a.m., 300 block State St., “burglary.” At 1:09 p.m., 500 block Clark St., “burglary.”. According to an entry on the NBPD log for July 5, 6:18 a.m., 400 block State St., “unlawful entry into MV.” Also, at 6:18 a.m., same block, 400 block State St., “unlawful entry into MV.” At 8:39 a.m., also 400 block State St., “unlawful entry into vehicle.” At 8:50 a.m., 400 block Clark St., “unlawful entry into vehicle.” At 9:37 a.m., also 400 block Clark St., “unlawful entry into MV.”
COOS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Rural Oregon cities receiving grant money to support communities

OREGON -- Over $6.5 million in grant money is going to five rural community projects across Oregon to help community development. The Community Development Block Grant program is intended to support the development of livable communities by expanding economic opportunities and providing housing for low-income people. Business Oregon says this round of funding includes a little over $6.5 million that will support five cities and counties. Business Oregon is a government agency that administers the allocation of the state of Oregon’s CDBG funds for non-metropolitan cities and counties.
OREGON STATE
wanderwisdom.com

Wildlife Safari Park in Winston, Oregon

I have been an animal lover since I was about five years old. From 1972, the first year the Wildlife Safari opened, I have been a huge fan. Frank Hart was a man who dreamt of creating a facility in the Pacific Northwest to house rare and endangered species from all around the world. Hart's idea came to fruition in 1972, when he opened the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon. Now, almost 50 years later, the 600 acre park is a non-profit, internationally known space, dedicated to the education of visitors and the conservation of species. It has enough room to allow animals the freedom of movement in a natural habitat.
oregontoday.net

Missing Person, Coos Co., July 8

CCSO release – Date / Time: 07-07-22; Case Number(s): S2217661; Classification: Request for public assistance to locate a missing individual; Location: Last known location: Weyerhauser Lands; Victim: 84 year old George L Lagrou; Narrative: The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 84 year old George L Lagrou, who was last know to be at Mile Post 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Alleghany at about 11:23 AM today, 7 July. So far, Deputies have been unable to find Mr. Lagrou. Mr Lagrou is known to get rides into town and frequent restaurants, bars and grocery stores. If you see Mr. Lagrou, please call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7830 so we can reunite him with his family.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PAIR JAILED FOR WARRANTS, LOCATED AT DUCK POND

Two transients were jailed for warrants after being located at the Duck Pond, in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg, on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 a.m. the 53-year old man and the 27-year old woman were contacted while they were sleeping in a vehicle on the south side of the facility’s nature trail. The report said in order to get to this location, they had to drive down the gravel road, then travel about 150 yards south on a small wood chip covered walking trail. Both were found to have the warrants so were detained without issue.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUPLE ESCAPES HOUSE FIRE IN GREEN

A couple escaped a house fire in Green early Monday. Battalion Chief Scott Richardson of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said just after 12:30 a.m. crews from the district and from Winston Dillard Fire District responded to the 4000 block of Hanna Street for a reported garage fire. Several callers said the structure was on fire but didn’t know if anyone was still inside. Richardson said firefighters arrived on the scene within a few minutes to find a single-story home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the garage. Crews located the homeowners who had escaped out the back of their home. The couple said their dog had woke them up but they couldn’t make it out the front of the house due to the fire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STRUCTURE FIRE CONTAINED TO GARAGE

A structure fire was contained to the garage, in the 3600 block of Carnes Road in the Green District on Friday. A report from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said crews responded just after 11:00 a.m. when a neighbor and several other people in the area reported the fire. The first arriving fire engine reported heavy smoke coming from the garage area. Crews were able to knock down the fire. There was no fire damage to the nearby house.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident Hwy. 38, Douglas Co., July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was traveling east overtaking a motorhome in the passing lanes when it crossed the centerline and crashed head on into a westbound Jeep Cherokee, operated by Cathy Fore (60) of North Bend. A red Peterbilt dump truck, operated by David Buoy (60) of Clatskanie, was traveling westbound following the Jeep Cherokee and attempted to avoid the collision by steering into the eastbound lane where it crashed through an eastbound bumper-pulled Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Grey Ford F150, operated by Timothy Prulheire (70) of Grants Pass. The grey Ford F150 traveled into the westbound lane where it collided with a blue Kenworth dump truck, operated by Dillan Bloomer (27) of Clark Fork, Idaho, pulling a flatbed utility trailer hauling a grader. Cedric Lossing was transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Cathy Fore and a passenger in the Jeep, Patrick Culbertson (70) of Myrtle Point, were transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Patrick Culbertson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at RiverBend. David Buoy and Dillon Bloomer were uninjured. Timothy Prulheire and his passenger, Joan Prulhiere (81) of Grants Pass, reported minor injury but declined medical treatment at the scene. Hwy 38 traffic remained open while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit members investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Scottsburg Fire Department, Reach Air Ambulance, North Douglas Fire and Ambulance, Kellogg Fire Department, Elkton Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUNTY ANNOUNCES ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURE

County Commissioners and the Douglas County Public Works Department have announced the start of construction for the Windy Creek Bridge Replacement Project. A release said it is located along the north end of Reuben Road about a quarter of a mile northeast of Glendale. The project is slated to begin on Monday and continue through the end of the year.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE POINT MAN DECEASED, FOUR INJURED IN SERIOUS WRECK

A Myrtle Point man is deceased, and four people were injured, following a serious chain reaction wreck on Tuesday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, which was blocking Highway 38 near milepost 25, about three miles east of Scottsburg.
MYRTLE POINT, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., July 5

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 47. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit, operated by David Parrish (59) of Walton, and a white Ford F150, operated by Jessie Lomelli (31) of Eugene, turned left from Territorial Road onto Hwy 126W and struck a male pedestrian who was crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights. The male pedestrian, who has not been identified, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Parrish and Lomelli were uninjured. Hwy 126W was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted on scene by Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Veneta Fire Department and ODOT.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRACTOR-TRAILER CRASH BLOCKS NORTHBOUND FREEWAY FRIDAY

A tractor-trailer crash partially blocked a section of Interstate 5 northbound for several hours on Friday, causing big traffic delays. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said the northbound commercial vehicle crashed at about 10:30 a.m. while coming down the Stage Pass Summit near Glendale. Leaming said ODOT incident responders grabbed their tow chains and attached them to their one-ton pickups to drag the trailer across the asphalt enough to get waiting traffic moving ahead. One lane of the freeway northbound was reopened by around 12:45 p.m.
GLENDALE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER ALLEGED ELUDE AND CRASH

A Roseburg woman was hospitalized after an alleged elude and crash incident on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 p.m., an officer stopped 69-year old Diane Baldwin on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard for speeding. Baldwin allegedly sped away through a congested area on Diamond Lake. Deputies located the suspect driving the wrong way on Southeast Stephens Street and re-engaged the pursuit.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Attempted Murder Charge, July 6

CCSO release – Date / Time: 06/30/22 5:30 p.m.; Case Number(s): S2216998; Classification: Attempted Murder, Assault I; Location: 93501 Timber Lane, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420; Suspect(s): Wagoner, Jesse L. 31 years old; Narrative: On July 1, 2022 at approximately 09:00 a.m. a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy responded to Timber Lane in Coos Bay for a report of an assault which had occurred at that location the night prior, but had just been reported to law enforcement. During an investigation, evidence of the assault was found on the property located, and it was believed the suspect, 21 year old Jesse L. Wagoner of Coos Bay was hiding inside a fifth wheel trailer on the property. The investigation also revealed a female victim had been significantly burned inside of a vehicle and subsequently been life flight (transported) to a Portland area hospital for serious burns sustained from the incident. Because of the serious nature of the call, a major crimes team call was activated. While additional officers were arriving at the Timber Lane address and an application for a search warrant was being completed to search the trailer, the suspect (Mr. Wagoner) ignited the trailer on fire from inside. Officers on scene took swift action and chose to enter the trailer, extinguishing the fire and ultimately saving the suspect’s life. The single occupant of the trailer Jesse L. Wagoner was taken to Bay Area Hospital for evaluation and later transported to the Coos County Jail on the charges of Attempted Murder and Assault I. This investigation is on-going.
COOS BAY, OR

