COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., July 7

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOHA report – July 6, 2022 – Cases: 1,858, 819,681 total;...

oregontoday.net

KDRV

Curry County joins high-risk COVID-19 list

ATLANTA, Geo. -- Curry County is joining other Southern Oregon counties in the nation's high-risk category for coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists Curry County in the CDC's high category for COVID-19 spread and infection risk. CDC says, "Levels can be low, medium, or high and...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Oregon hospitals post worst financial pandemic quarter in 2022

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. -- Oregon's professional hospitals group says this summer its member hospitals had their worst financial quarter of the pandemic pandemic this year. Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (OAHHS) says its Q1 2022 Financial Report shows that "Pummeled by Omicron and rising labor and other costs, negative margins come despite full patient loads."
OREGON STATE
KXL

COVID-19 Surging In Oregon; Vaccinations For Youngest Children Lagging

PORTLAND, Ore. – COVID-19 is surging across Oregon. State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger says that means hospitals are filling up, “However, we are not to a point where we’re overwhelmed in hospitals…we have the capacity in the system to treat everyone.”. He also recommends that everyone...
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Avian flu case found in Linn County backyard

The latest case of avian flu has been detected in a private Linn County flock. Four detections of avian flu have been found in Oregon. The first case of avian flu this year was also found in Linn County. This latest case was found in a noncommercial backyard with approximately...
philomathnews.com

Best counties to retire to in Oregon

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon launches campaign against excessive alcohol use

The state of Oregon is launching a public health campaign that warns against the dangers of excessive alcohol use. The Oregon Health Authority says it’s a problem that costs the state billions of dollars a year, with impacts to the health care system, the criminal justice system, and first responders.
OREGON STATE
seattlemedium.com

6 Washington Counties Should Wear Masks

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that six counties have their COVID-19 community levels rated as “high.” This also means that people in these six Washington state counties should begin wearing masks indoors, in public, and on public transportation again. Information about COVID has been...
WASHINGTON STATE
ijpr.org

Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to the ballot in a growing number of rural counties this November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

Seven Washington Counties Should Mask Up, CDC Recommends

People in seven Washington counties should wear masks indoors and on public transportation, according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These counties include Grays Harbor, Thurston, Clark, Grant, Adams, Spokane and Walla Walla. The CDC's most recent COVID-19 community levels were calculated Thursday using data from...
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Oregonians Advised To Get Naloxone

Drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, with the increase driven largely by misuse of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, an Oregon Health Authority (OHA) analysis has found. Preliminary data indicate that this trend has continued in 2022. Over the last 30 months, fentanyl has...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Southern Oregon mother and son reunite after two decades apart

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon mother and her son have reunited after two decades of not knowing where each other was after he was placed into the state’s foster system. Medford resident, Emily Siglin, explained that at the age of 16, she had to make the...
MEDFORD, OR
q13fox.com

2 WA nursing assistants disciplined for disappearing with adults in their care

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Two Washington nursing assistants have been charged with unprofessional conduct, accused of taking four vulnerable adults from their Pierce County residence and driving away with them. The Washington Nursing Assistant Program charged nursing assistants T. L. Nicole Emanuel and Jessica M. Newkirk in May for unprofessional...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
opb.org

Hunger remains a constant concern for kids and adults across Oregon

Before the pandemic, in 2019, the number of people seeking assistance through the Oregon Food Bank system was 863,000. In 2020, that number was 1.7 million. The next year, 1.2 million. But now, Oregon Food Bank CEO Susannah Morgan says that the number is “going back up.”. “We are...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon’s gun laws explained

Late on a Friday afternoon in November 1999, the mood on the Oregon Senate floor was tense. After months of negotiation, legislators were almost ready to vote on a bill to require people buying guns at gun shows to undergo criminal background checks. Eighty percent of Oregon voters supported the...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

This Oregon district has now entered fire season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As temperatures heat up, the Oregon Department of Forestry is declaring fire season in the North Cascade District. According to ODF, the district entered fire season on July 6. This means lands protected by the North Cascade District of the department are impacted by this declaration, which includes private and non-federal public lands.
PORTLAND, OR

