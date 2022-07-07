P-22 Ain’t the Only Cat in Town

In large complex systems with dynamically balanced forces, it’s paradoxically often hard to tell when something has actually happened, For example, when did the British Empire start to crumble? What was the first sign of that change? Or for an example closer to home, are we now in a recession? Or has climate change already become irreversible? Analysts, scientists and historians will debate and disagree about these transformations, even later, long after the event has clearly happened. So SMa.r.t. (Santa Monica Architects for a Responsible Tomorrow), who have never shied away from controversy and always invites a debate, will make a prediction: the recovery of our beleaguered Promenade began on June 28, 2022.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO