Horry County, Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to late-night fire on 48th

An update on a shooting in Myrtle Beach we told you about earlier this week.. A man is facing an attempted murder charge after a person was found shot in a vehicle early Wednesday morning. Quentin Jean is also charged with being in possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Jean was taken into custody immediately after the shooting and police announced his arrest yesterday. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near Highway 501 and Broadway Street. Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO