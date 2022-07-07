ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County, Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to late-night fire on 48th

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Accidents
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Accidents
wfxb.com

Man Charged in Connection to Myrtle Beach Shooting

An update on a shooting in Myrtle Beach we told you about earlier this week.. A man is facing an attempted murder charge after a person was found shot in a vehicle early Wednesday morning. Quentin Jean is also charged with being in possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Jean was taken into custody immediately after the shooting and police announced his arrest yesterday. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near Highway 501 and Broadway Street. Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Vehicle crash near Holden Beach Road outside Shallotte

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — WWAY is trying to confirm more details about a vehicle crash outside the Shallotte town limits. NCDOT is reporting that there was a vehicle crash east of Shallotte on Highway 130 (or Holden Beach Road) near Beachway Trail Southwest. NCDOT reports that it happened...
SHALLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#Myrtle Beach Fire#Wmbf News
WBTW News13

Conway crash sends 1 to hospital

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway-bound traffic was stopped Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Pace Circle, according to a post from the department. One person was taken to the hospital. Drivers are urged to avoid […]
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

State troopers investigating bad crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are on scene Thursday evening of a bad wreck in the area of Slabtown Road off of Sellers Road in Marion County. One person was badly hurt, according to community members . A large two truck pulled up on scene and parked in...
MARION COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Home a “total loss” after early-morning fire in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire around 4:48 am Friday morning. The source of the fire is currently under investigation, but not listed as suspicious at this time, according to the Town of Oak Island. Some small propane cylinders...
OAK ISLAND, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy