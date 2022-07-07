ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

Warren County Public Schools receives $30K donation from the Kiwanis Club

By Ana Medina
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the BG Kiwanis Club and...

www.wbko.com

wnky.com

Lock tree in Franklin continues to hold memories

FRANKLIN, Ky.- The Franklin Simpson High School welding program continues to bring joy year after year displaying sculptures throughout the county. “In a lot of big cities, you’ll see locks hanging on a fence or on a gate or on a bridge,” said executive director of Simpson County Tourism, Amy Ellis.
FRANKLIN, KY
whvoradio.com

Christian County Anticipating Higher Bids For Combined High School

Christian County School officials are concerned about potentially higher bids to build the Hopkinsville Christian County Academy building. School Superintendent Chris Bentzel told the Christian County Agribusiness Association during the July meeting bids will be opened next week. Bentzel says based on inflation bids could be significantly higher than originally...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

The Beshears bring Christmas in July to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear and his wife Britany brought Christmas to Bowling Green with their Christmas in July event. Back in December, right after two tornadoes devastated part of the city, Kentucky First Lady Britany Beshear helped establish the Western Kentucky Toy Drive, and it gathered support not just from the bluegrass, but from all over the country.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

‘Christmas in July’ event to be held in Bowling Green Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Families impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes will soon feel the Christmas spirit - right in the middle of a summer heatwave. First Lady Britainy Beshear and Governor Beshear will be hosting “Christmas in July” events for families across western Kentucky. The events...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Brad Downs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Brad Downs is not your typical neighbor, when he’s not at home with his family or at work, he’s typically volunteering with the Alvaton Volunteer Fire Department. “It’s...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Daily South

Kentucky Families Impacted by December Tornadoes Get "Christmas in July"

It's Christmas in July for the Kentucky families impacted by the deadly outbreak of tornadoes back in December. First Lady Britainy Beshear collected hundreds of thousands of toys and gift cards for families affected by the storms that struck parts of the state in the height of the holiday season. Even after throwing four toy parties leading up to Christmas, there are still enough gifts left for the First Lady to host six more parties this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

Area toddler in need of live-saving transplant

BOWLING GREEN — A Warren County child is in need of a life-saving transplant, and his family is seeking help from the community. With the cost of a transplant often exceeding $800,000, most transplant families are unable to shoulder that financial burden. The Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) is a national 501(c)3 charity dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

KSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Barren County. According to Kentucky State Police, the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday Morning in Barren County. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office requested KSP investigate the shooting. Police say the shooting happened in the...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Blood Assurance and BG Hot Rods team up for upcoming blood drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (News Release) – Blood Assurance and the Bowling Green Hot Rods are seeking dozens of all-stars to save local lives. The two organizations are teaming up for a blood drive at Bowling Green Ballpark, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, July 11. A bloodmobile will be parked outside the stadium’s main entrance, located at 300 E 8th Ave.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Local 2-year-old needs double transplant, moved to ICU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Imagine living helpless in a nightmare that doesn’t seem to end. “It’s getting bad, he’s completely changing, he’s turning yellow right in front of my eyes,” said Chelsea Pierce. This is the reality for Pierce who’s 2-year-old son, Maverick, has Glycogen Storage...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Federal lawsuit filed in death of Hardin County suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal lawsuit has been filed seeking damages in the death of a police suspect in Hardin County. According to the suit, 37-year-old Alejandro Clarke was a father of 2 and suffered from psychotic episodes that caused him to hallucinate. The suit said it was one of these episodes that led to a confrontation with law enforcement that ended with Clarke beaten and dead.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of June 25, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from June 28 – July 1, 2022. Leisa A. Summers, 57, of Cave City, and Donald R. Minton, 65, of Leitchfield. Angela H. Rannells, 44, and Jonathan D. Scroggins, 39, both of Smiths...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
rejournals.com

SLIB closes sale of pair of seniors communities in Kentucky

SLIB facilitated the sale of two seniors housing communities in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Chandler Portfolio is made up of Chandler Park Assisted Living, a 61-unit facility, and Chandler Memory Care, which features 31 units. The communities are located 2.5 miles from each other. The seller is a commercial real...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

