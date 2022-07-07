Teen killed in Clarksville accident

A car went off Tiny Town Road and into the Red River early Sunday morning in Clarksville and while the driver avoided serious injury, he was arrested for DUI. Clarksville police say the man ran off a bridge near Broadripple Drive and into the water, but was able to get out of the car and make it back to the shore safely with only minor injuries.
Madisonville Police have a new way to contact them in an emergency. Police now have a text to 9-1-1 feature available. However police ask that the texting feature is only used if calling 9-1-1 isn’t possible. More information about texting to 9-1-1 is posted on the Madisonville Police Facebook...
Gunfire erupted during a road rage incident Thursday afternoon on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in the area of Old Trenton Road and Clarksville police say the victim was headed southbound when he was shot at by the passenger of another vehicle.
Arraignment was held in Christian District Court Friday morning for the two suspects accused in the Thursday morning shooting incident at South Elm Street and West First Street in Hopkinsville. Michael Croney and Toddarius Polk are both facing charges of attempted first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment, with Croney additionally...
Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber has been appointed by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office as a special prosecutor to investigate allegations regarding Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree’s office. Without detailing any of those allegations or potential charges, Traughber tells WHOP News he is investigating to determine whether criminal...
Ride for Vibe 2 is coming up Saturday and will raise money for the Pennyrile Children’s Advocacy Center. Daniel Conner is the president of the Hopkinsville Indian Motorcycle Riders Group and says show up on a motorcycle or any other vehicle at JPM Motorsports on Fort Campbell Boulevard Saturday morning at 9 to register for the ride that leaves at 10.
(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday July 9th at 1pm at Southside Church of Christ. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at the church. Graveside services with military honors will be Monday July 11th at 10am at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Country music singer and songwriter Brice Long was back in his native Christian County at the Historic Alhambra Theatre with several songwriter friends Saturday night for the annual Back2Back Foundation concert fundraiser. The foundation helps families in need in Christian, Todd and Trigg counties have a better Christmas each year...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is set to begin paving operations on KY 272, also called Canton Pike, in Christian County on Monday. According to a news release, paving operations are scheduled to be between Country Club Lane and the US 68 Bypass down Canton Pike—it is expected to take approximately one week.
(Age 30, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Monday July 11th at 2pm at New Covenant of Grace Ministries Church. Visitation will be Monday from 12noon til the service hour at the church. Christian Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements.
There was a big crowd Saturday afternoon at the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library for the Summer Reading Finale Festival. Youth Services Librarian Jane Irwin estimated there were about 100 children in the library with their families about halfway through the event. While Summer Reading is over, all of the regular...
(65, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations with burial to follow in Mount Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service hour. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations is in charge.
Todd County Fiscal Court heard an update from the school system on the tech center Friday morning and moved forward with a natural gas pipeline partnership. Todd County School System Superintendent Mark Thomas says the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center on the campus of the high school had approximately 100 students learning in various disciplines last year and he expects more in the coming school year.
