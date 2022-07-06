ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond among top 20 US cities in homebuilding

By Maxwell Millington, Karri Peifer
Axios Richmond
Axios Richmond
 4 days ago

Richmond ranked 19th on a list of the top 20 metro areas where homebuilding is thriving, per the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin.

What they found: RVA had 10.1 single-family building permits per 10,000 people in the first quarter of this year, the 19th-most per capita among U.S. metros.

Data:
Redfin ; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Why it matters: Building more homes is one way to ease the affordability crisis as the number of homes for sale remains near all-time lows and monthly mortgage payments are near their record high .

Zoom out: Single-family and multifamily building permits are up from before the pandemic in most U.S. metros, Redfin found.

  • Of note: Redfin defines “single-family” as buildings with one to four housing units and “multifamily” as buildings with five or more housing units.

Zoom in: The metro’s single-family building may be lackluster, but Richmond ranks in the top 10 for multifamily permits in the same Redfin report, which experts say is crucial to addressing housing affordability.

Yes, but: "There still aren’t enough homes to meet the pace of household creation, and we need to be more prepared when demand inevitably picks back up," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather.

  • And investors continue to eat away at the housing supply, accounting for more than 25% of newly built home purchases in the fourth quarter, up from 3% two years earlier.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

LIST: Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Virginia

(STACKER) —Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Virginia using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6% — as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since the COVID-affected peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios Richmond

How Virginia changed during the pandemic

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Note: Labelled counties have the largest change for those with population over 10k; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosTurns out more people did move here during the pandemic, just not necessarily to the city of Richmond, new census data shows. Driving the news: New U.S. Census Bureau population estimates were released last week, providing detailed information on a county-by-county level. Virginia gained about 10,000 new residents between July 2020 and July 2021.And population shifted in nearly every corner of the state as work-from-home, housing shortages and the global pandemic changed the way we live. What’s happening: Nearly all...
VIRGINIA STATE
rvahub.com

New “lifestyle boutique” Blu Hazel coming to Libbie Mill

Blu Hazel Lifestyle Boutique, a new personal and home accessories retail store, has leased approximately 1,632 square feet in Suite 160 of the Tanner Row building at Libbie Mill, located at 4900 Libbie Mill East Boulevard. The space faces Staples Mill Road, adjacent to The Corner Shops. The remainder of the building is leased by Crafted Restaurant, Airrosti Physical Therapy, and the Marsh Mclennan Agency.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Real Estate
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
point2homes.com

6507 Sugar Maple Drive, Richmond, VA 23225

Individually Controlled Heating and Central Air Conditioning. Affordable living has never been better! With a park-like setting and all the amenities you could ever dream of, you'll experience a friendly atmosphere and a richness of community at Blue Ridge Estates. Prepare to be charmed in our beautiful neighborhood of thoughtfully designed apartment homes. Blue Ridge is convenient to everything you need yet removed from the bustle of daily cty life. Blue Ridge Estates is located outside of Richmond Center and has easy access to nearby major shopping areas and medical services, and public transportation to the downtown area is convenient! Easy access to Interstate 95 invites you to take advantage of the best the region has to offer. Please stop by today and see for yourself. You might just want to stay a while.We are proud to be a smoke-free community!
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

7 cool Airbnbs in driving distance from Richmond

Find a home-away-from-home that suits you this summer. Here are seven Airbnb escapes, all under three hours driving distance from RVA.Of note: The costs per night are for a week-long stay. 1. Modern Private Beach HouseEnjoy the waterfront views and nature all around you in this New York architect-designed beach house on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay.Location: Cape Charles.Features: Private beach access, private patio, outdoor shower, free parking on premises.Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.Cost: $750+ per night. Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb2. Group shore havenThis rebuilt two-story beach home is located just steps from...
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

Bob Good hosts pro-life rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Dozens came out in front of the state capitol on Saturday celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade and rallying to abolish abortion. Mary Katherine Bennett came from Forest, Virginia to the rally. She’s a mom of six children. “I have rejoiced when I...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Affordability#Real Estate Company#Building Permits#Mortgage#Rva
WTOP

Virginia prosecutor takes leave for brain injury

RICHMOND, Va. — An elected prosecutor in central Virginia says a traumatic brain injury resulting from a fall earlier this year led her to step down temporarily from her job. Ann Cabell Baskervill, the commonwealth’s attorney for Dinwiddie County, disclosed the injury in a statement Sunday to the Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Federal funds boost Virginia mine site reclamation efforts

BIG STONE GAP — A 15-year federal grant program totaling more than a third of a billion dollars will boost Virginia mine reclamation efforts. The first of 15 $22.79 million annual grants to the Virginia Department of Energy this year will help target abandoned mine land features posing safety or environmental hazards, department spokesperson Tarah Kesterson said on Thursday.
VIRGINIA STATE
vcu.edu

Room to let in eclectic house. Townhome

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. I am an Elder-Goth type guy with a town home on Cary St. and am looking for a roommate to share my house. The room for rent is a sunny facing room Cary St. I have my daughter on weekends so please be ok with that before you reply. The utilities included in the rent are electricity, gas/water, heating/air and cable in common room. 1 1/2 bath. I have a washer and dryer unit, very large kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, extra upright freezer, backyard with garden, central heating and air. No furry pets allowed please. I'm an eclectic oddball with both late and early hours so odd hours do not bother me. The house is furnished however the bedroom is not. As it is my house I am a little more lenient on what you may do with the room as long as you are respectful and ask in advance for anything major. I will let you have some fun with the room.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Section of Chesterfield road to close for pipe repairs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pipe replacement project in Chesterfield County will close a section of Old Gun Road near Cherokee Road on Monday and Tuesday. The Virginia Department of Transportation says it will need to close Old Gun Road (Route 673) near Cherokee Road (Route 704) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 11 and July 12 for the project. Despite the work, VDOT says local property owners will have full access while the project is underway.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WRIC - ABC 8News

Richmond developer breaking ground at Westchester Commons

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond-area developer began work on several blocks of new townhomes in Chesterfield County. Stylecraft Homes, a Lakeside-based real estate developer, broke ground on the first 65 of a 180-home development at Westchester Commons in northwestern Chesterfield County today, July 6. The developer held a...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

City leaders break ground on community center addition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond leaders broke ground on a new community center in the city’s Fulton Hill neighborhood, not far from Rocketts Landing. The Powhatan Community Center will be renovated and another 1,200 square feet added with new acoustical ceilings and light fixtures. The project is expected to...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: July 7-13

A newly debuted culinary series channels all the soul-warming cheeriness viewers love from shows such as “The Great British Bake Off” — even cooler, it was filmed right outside of Richmond. Produced in partnership with VPM, Virginia’s home for public media, “The Great American Recipe” airs on PBS this summer and showcases the stories behind the recipes of home cooks from across the country. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Library of Virginia helps Billy Porter discover his family history on July 10th episode of “Who Do You Think You Are?”

Watch for Richmond and the Library of Virginia during the July 10 season opener of the genealogy TV show “Who Do You Think You Are?,” now back on NBC. While exploring his Virginia roots in the episode, featured celebrity Billy Porter—the award-winning actor, singer, Broadway star, and author—traveled to Richmond on his family history quest and visited the Library of Virginia to see 19th-century records from the collections relating to his ancestors.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Axios Richmond

Richmond, VA
421
Followers
68
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Richmond is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/richmond

Comments / 0

Community Policy