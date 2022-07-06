ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open casting call in Richmond for "Swagger" extras

By Karri Peifer
Axios Richmond
Axios Richmond
 4 days ago

“Swagger” — the Apple TV+ series inspired by NBA basketball star Kevin Durant’s childhood ball playing — is back in Richmond filming the second season, and it's casting extras.

  • Of note: The series stars O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Ice Cube’s son!) and Isaiah Hill (who’s first role was in “Swagger”), and if you missed the first season, it’s still streaming on Apple TV+ .

What’s happening: The show is expected to film from July through November in Richmond and the surrounding areas , just like the previous season.

Details: Kendall Cooper Casting is leading the casting charge and says in a Facebook post that the casting is open to people of all ages, genders, races and sizes.

Axios Richmond

Axios Richmond

Richmond, VA
Axios Richmond is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/richmond

