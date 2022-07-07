Search underway for person who shot, killed man on I-4 in Central Florida

Tributes have been pouring in after a Yorkshire mother-of-five suddenly collapsed and died on the school run last week. Donna Taylor, 38, was suffering from pain in her head when she collapsed at the side of the road in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, on June 27. An ambulance was called...
A 20-year-old man who went missing two months ago likely died after falling into a recycling plant shredder at the factory he worked at in South Carolina. In early May, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was reported missing by his family with his last known location being at his job at the Industrial Recovery & Recycling facility in Greer, South Carolina, located about 17 miles west of Spartanburg.
A family in Georgia wants answers after a 4-year-old boy died during a swim lesson. Israel "Izzy" Scott was an exuberant kid who loved the Black Panther superhero, dinosaurs and playing with his siblings, ages 11, 3 and 16, according to his parents, Dori and Walt Scott. Izzy was excited...
Comments / 0