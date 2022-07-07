ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

54 arrested, 7 wanted following massive Charlotte County drug operation

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPCu8_0gXTbmGk00
Starting from top left: Walter Bushman, Jimi Clemens, Darryl Haynes, Jacqueline Hamilton-Lee, Jennifer Olson, Jackie Palon, Suzanne Silva.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — 54 people have been arrested and seven more are still at large following a massive drug operation in Charlotte County.

Over the past six months, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit has been conducting “Operation Poisonous Fruit,” which resulted in the arrest of 54 people on an abundance of drug charges. When the operation was released last week, 11 others were still wanted.

The 7 individuals who are still wanted are listed below:

  • Walter Bushman 08/11/1975
  • Jimi Clemens 04/20/1986
  • Darryl Haynes 07/15/1987
  • Jacqueline Hamilton-Lee 07/30/1974
  • Jennifer Olson 08/27/1981
  • Jackie Palon 04/23/1964
  • Suzanne Silva 11/21/1993

Anyone with information on the remaining suspects, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Comments / 2

Related
Action News Jax

2 Florida men lead deputies on chase in car full of narcotics

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Two Florida men are accused of fleeing from deputies while driving a car containing narcotics, authorities said. William Easley, 25, and Robert Varn, 32, both of Lee County, were arrested Friday, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Easley faces eight charges, including possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonzaepam and THC edibles. He has was charged with fleeing law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, booking records show.
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Woman arrested almost 3 years after alleged grand theft

NAPLES, Fla. — Police arrested Divonyia Lajoy Davis and charged her with grand theft and two counts of criminal use of personal identification information. Back in August and September of 2019, the Naples Police Department got two separate complaint from guests who stayed at the Historic Gulf Coast Inn. The former guests said their credit cards were used to reserve rooms after the victims gave the card number to a hotel clerk over the phone.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County deputy saves infants life

A Lee County Deputy Michelle Wilson responded to Fuchsia Road in Fort Myers after learning a 3-month-old infant was not breathing. Deputy Wilson arrived and found the infant named Wylder, turning blue, not breathing, and without a pulse. Immediately taking control of the situation, Deputy Wilson began chest compressions until...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Charlotte County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested for making a mass shooting threat

Cape Coral police have arrested a man they say sent a text to someone threatening a mass shooting. Police arrested Ira Dennis Crosser Jr., 55, at his home on Lucaya Drive just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. Detectives with the Cape Coral Police Department say they received information from another...
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

LCSO warns against text scam

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced people have been receiving texts from a random phone number giving a discount link to buy LCSO shirts. In reality, these texts have nothing to do with LCSO. In a Facebook post, LCSO reminded people:. “The Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Jimi Clemens 04 20 1986
FOX 4 WFTX

Hit-and-run leaves bicyclist with serious injuries

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 49-year-old bicyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a car collided with his bicycle. Around 6:07 a.m. on Saturday, the bicyclist was riding east on Arthur Avenue near the edge of the road. Behind the bicyclist, a car was also traveling east on the same road.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 4 WFTX

Death investigation on Connecticut Rd.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office was at the scene of a death investigation on Connecticut Road and Jefferson Drive in Lehigh Acres. According to LCSO, the investigation began Tuesday evening. The case remains under investigation however LCSO says that as of right now, it is...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
whatcom-news.com

Motorcycle vs SUV crash sends 2 to the hospital

SUMAS, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 2pm on Saturday, July 9th, to the intersection of Anderson Lake Road and Reese Hill Road area due to a report of an injury crash involving a motorcycle. Washington State Patrol issued a press memo that said a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle...
SUMAS, WA
WINKNEWS.com

Authorities say crime spree at 4 casino arcades in Lee County are related

At least three casino arcades across Lee County were targeted in a crime spree that included robberies and grand thefts on Thursday. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the Cape Coral Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Myers Police Department are investigating similar cases “which are believed to be related.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SPD warns drivers after clocking two drivers going nearly 30 MPH over limit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Don’t say they didn’t warn you!. Sarasota Police officers clocked two drivers both going 71 miles an hour in a 45 MPH zone. The first driver was clocked in the 3100 block of N Washington Blvd (US 301) in the City of Sarasota, The second was caught going 71mph in a 45mph zone in the 3900 block of Fruitville Road.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Family whose house destroyed by fire needs help rebuilding

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A family is asking for the public’s help after a fire broke out in their home after reigniting a second time. The fire broke out at the home in the 1900 block of Rain Forest Trail at 7 p.m. last Thursday. There were flames in the loft of the home but the scene was cleared but crews were called back to the home at about 12:45 a.m. Friday; crews found the home on fire. The fire was extinguished at 3 a.m., officials said.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy