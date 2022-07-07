54 arrested, 7 wanted following massive Charlotte County drug operation

Starting from top left: Walter Bushman, Jimi Clemens, Darryl Haynes, Jacqueline Hamilton-Lee, Jennifer Olson, Jackie Palon, Suzanne Silva.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — 54 people have been arrested and seven more are still at large following a massive drug operation in Charlotte County.

Over the past six months, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit has been conducting “Operation Poisonous Fruit,” which resulted in the arrest of 54 people on an abundance of drug charges. When the operation was released last week, 11 others were still wanted.

The 7 individuals who are still wanted are listed below:

Walter Bushman 08/11/1975

Jimi Clemens 04/20/1986

Darryl Haynes 07/15/1987

Jacqueline Hamilton-Lee 07/30/1974

Jennifer Olson 08/27/1981

Jackie Palon 04/23/1964

Suzanne Silva 11/21/1993

Anyone with information on the remaining suspects, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.