Get out and do something in central Ohio: July 8-10

By David Rees
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From Picnic with the Pops to the Westerville Music & Arts Festival and Summer Jam West, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Franklinton Fridays: July 8

On the second Friday of each month, the Franklin Arts District welcomes guests to a family-friendly event featuring live performances, local artists and businesses.

Franklinton Arts District – 400 W. Rich St. Details. 6 p.m.

Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears: July 8

Join Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears as part of Rhythm on the River, a free six-part concert and performing arts series.

Bicentennial Park – 233 Civic Center Dr. Details. 6:30 p.m.

“Star Wars: A New Hope” and “What’s Up, Doc?” – CAPA Summer Movie Series: July 8-10

The 53rd CAPA Summer Movie Series, the longest-running classic film series in the U.S., will show “Star Wars: A New Hope” and “What’s Up, Doc?” this weekend.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

The Blitz 30th Anniversary Concert Series: July 9

This concert’s lineup includes Starset, RED, Divide The Fall, and ONI.

Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6 p.m.

Summer Jam West: July 9

Celebrating the Hilltop community, Summer Jam West is a community-driven, local arts and music festival.

Westgate Park – 455 S. Westgate Ave. Details. 11 a.m.

Picnic with the Pops: A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac: July 9

Join the Columbus Symphony for “Landslide – A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac.”

Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Tickets. 8 p.m.

Westerville Music & Arts Festival: July 9-10

This festival includes 130 artists, 30 live entertainers, food vendors, and a silent auction.

Heritage Park and Everal Barn – 60 N. Cleveland Ave. Details. Times vary.

Columbus Clippers vs. Nashville: Through July 10

The Columbus Clippers face off against the Nashville Sounds in a five-game series.

Huntington Park – 330 Huntington Park Ln. Tickets. Times vary.

Topiary Takeover at Franklin Park Conservatory: Through Sept. 11

Twenty-five topiaries made of living plants have taken over the gardens this summer.

Franklin Park Conservatory – 1777 E. Broad St. Details. Times vary.

Central Ohio Farmers Markets: Through summer

Central Ohio is home to an abundance of farmers’ markets offering fresh, locally grown produce, held every weekend during the summer months. Find your local market here.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.

WKBN

Teen missing from Mosquito Lake believed to be in Columbus

(WKBN) — A teen last seen at the Mosquito Lake campgrounds on July 7 is now believed to be in the Columbus area, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office. Makenzie Carson, 16, was last seen in the park’s campgrounds at around 1 a.m. Thursday. She was originally believed to be with her boyfriend in the Akron area.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Recently opened restaurants in the Columbus area

Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Columbus from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. – Rating: 3 / 5 (6 reviews) – Categories: Mexican. – Address: 1033 Polaris Pkwy Columbus, OH 43240. – Opened: Opened 2 weeks...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Rockmill for Sale; Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. Coming to Ohio

Five franchise locations of Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co., a Michigan-based roaster, are in the works for Central Ohio thanks to Najmeddine Gabbar, the chef-owner of Yemeni Restaurant (5426 Cleveland Ave.). The growing coffee shop chain specializes in single-origin coffee beans sourced from Yemen, which boasts one of the oldest coffee traditions in the world, as well as qishr (aka coffee cherry tea) made from the dried skins of coffee cherries. Qamaria also offers Yemeni-style pastries and espresso drinks. Locations and a timeline for the new coffee shops have yet to be announced, though Gabbar has scouted spaces in Downtown Columbus, Hilliard and Powell. Qamaria currently has four storefronts in Michigan, with more coming to Michigan, Illinois and Texas.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Westerville to host annual event

WESTERVILLE — Fresh off the Fourth of July festivities, the city will have its 48th annual Music and Arts Festival today and Sunday. The 2022 festival is presented by the Westerville Area Chamber and is held in Heritage Park and Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave. The hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It’s free for children ages 10 and under, but there is an entry fee for all others.
WESTERVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

Local cheese makers bring home blue ribbon from Ohio competition

Local cheese manufacturer, Blue Jacket Dairy, was awarded a blue ribbon at the Ohio State Fair Cheese Competition on Thursday. Blue Jacket Dairy competed in the open class for “Other Mammal Milk”. Their Arrowhead Chevre took home first place. It's described as spreadable goat cheese with savory herbs....
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

