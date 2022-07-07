ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

The Pink House closes its doors

By Nicole Fallert, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evOYE_0gXTb5as00

Abortion is now illegal in Mississippi, forcing the state's only remaining clinic to shutter as access diminishes across swaths of the U.S. WNBA star Brittney Griner is back on trial today in Russia. Seventeen people will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Honor. And we end today's newsletter with David Beckham's smile.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert , and here's Thursday's news

🌅 Up first: Utah's Great Salt Lake has hit a record low water level for the second time in less than a year, a troubling sign amid historic drought conditions — made worse by climate change — across the western United States. Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ade0u_0gXTb5as00
Utah Department of Natural Resources said Monday, June 5, 2022, in a news release, the lake dipped Sunday to 4,190.1 feet. Rick Bowmer, AP

More news to know now:

🔔 ''Cheer'' star Jerry Harris was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for sex crimes .

🔵 When house calls turn deadly: Are cable companies responsible for workers' violent crimes ?

⚫ The Highland Park shooting suspect confessed to the rampage and had contemplated a 2nd shooting in Wisconsin, prosecutors say .

☀ A heat dome is expanding, bringing the hottest temps of the summer to some cities .

⭐ It's Paris Haute Couture Week, and 9-year-old North West is in attendance.

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , domestic security correspondent Josh Meyer looks at how mass shooting suspects are getting younger. You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Mississippi's last abortion clinic shutters as state ban takes effect

Mississippi's only remaining abortion clinic, Jackson Women's Health Organization, also known as the Pink House, has closed its doors. Mississippi was one of 13 states with "trigger laws" on the books, which automatically or through quick state action banned abortions following the Supreme Court ruling. Mississippi's law takes effect Thursday and bans all abortions, whether performed surgically or via medication, with few exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and those that threaten the life of the mother. The rape exception requires a victim to have reported the crime to the police. The closure of the clinic leaves Mississippians seeking an abortion with hundreds of miles between the state and the closest places with widespread access. It also closes the book on decades of protest, activism and reproductive healthcare at the clinic. Read more

🟣 Travel is the next best option for people in states like Mississippi seeking abortions. But some lawmakers want to change that .

🟣 Activists have spent their lives outside Mississippi's last abortion clinic: What's next?

🟣 The Supreme Court overturning Roe has sparked rapid law changes, confusion and uncertainty: Here's what to know .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqial_0gXTb5as00
Derenda Hancock, co-director of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic patient escorts, better known as the Pink House defenders, left, and her partner James Parker, walk away from the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Mississippi, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis, AP

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to go

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, his office said Thursday, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future that has paralyzed Britain's government. An official in Johnson's Downing Street office confirmed the prime minister would announce his resignation later. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made. Johnson had rebuffed calls by his Cabinet to step down in the wake of ethics scandals. He gave in after more than 40 ministers quit his government and told him to go. It was not immediately clear Thursday whether Johnson would stay in office while the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, who will replace him as prime minister. Read more

🌎 Previous coverage: Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote despite backlash over COVID-19 ''partygate.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TyGXt_0gXTb5as00
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London on July 6, 2022. Dan Kitwood, Getty Images

Just for subscribers:

🛑 Why do Georgia prosecutors want to talk to Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham and other Trump allies ?

⚫ Why are mass shooters getting younger and deadlier? Experts have theories .

👛 Considering a crypto investment? Here's why current owners are ''committed,'' despite recent volatility .

🚄 Air travel in Europe is a mess. Trains are a cheaper, quicker workaround .

These articles are for USA TODAY subscribers. You can sign up here .

Are you already a subscriber and want all of the subscriber-only content emailed to you directly every day? We can do that! Sign up for the Your Day newsletter .

Brittney Griner's trial set to continue in Russia

The trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner, who is facing drug smuggling charges, is scheduled to continue in Russia Thursday after beginning last week. If convicted, the Phoenix Mercury star could face 10 years in prison. She recently made an appeal in a letter to President Joe Biden, saying she feared she might never return home and asking that Biden not "forget about me and the other American detainees." On Wednesday, Biden spoke by phone to Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, and also plans to send Brittney Griner a letter while she remains detained, the White House said in a statement. Griner's supporters are encouraging a prisoner swap like the one in April that brought home Marine veteran Trevor Reed. Read more

🟡Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle at ''Bring BG Home'' rally: ''I honestly can't rest until she's home.''

🟡 Here's why it won't be a simple matter to bring Griner home .

🟡 Yesterday's Ukraine coverage: Russia's army escalated its attacks in Donetsk as the Kremlin strives to capture more of the Donbas region .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYbL2_0gXTb5as00
Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, speaks during a rally to support the release of detained American professional athlete Britney Griner at Footprint Center on July 06, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Christian Petersen, Getty Images

Derek Chauvin faces sentencing on federal charges in George Floyd killing

After pleading guilty in December, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced Thursday for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin admitted he willfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, including unreasonable force by a police officer, during the May 2020 arrest. He was also convicted in a separate case on state charges of murder and manslaughter and is already serving a 22 1/2-year state sentence. Chauvin's plea agreement calls for a sentence of 20 to 25 years in prison. Federal prosecutors last month asked for 25 years, on the high end of that range, saying his actions were cold-blooded and needless. Read more

⭕ Postponed: State trial of 2 former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd's death delayed until January .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZB8ns_0gXTb5as00
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's booking photos on June 01, 2020. Hennepin County Jail/AFP via Getty Images

ICYMI: Some of our top stories yesterday

⚫ Highland Park rallied to help a toddler after his parents were killed. Now they've raised $2 million .

➡ Nipsey Hussle murder trial verdict : Eric R. Holder found guilty in fatal shooting .

🌌 NASA temporarily lost contact with Capstone , a $32.7 million spacecraft headed to test moon's orbit .

👿 Georgia Guidestones: A rural monument that some call satanic was damaged in a bombing, police say .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySccd_0gXTb5as00
Law enforcement officials walk around the damaged Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Rose Scoggins, AP

17 to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden on Thursday will present the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people who have made "exemplary contributions" to the nation. Among the honorees are Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles, Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington, and the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican with whom Biden served in the U.S. Senate. Other winners include the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, soccer star and LGBTQ advocate Megan Rapinoe, and civil rights veterans Diane Nash and Fred Gray. Biden himself is a medal recipient: President Barack Obama honored Biden's service as a longtime U.S. senator and vice president before they left office in 2017. Read more

📷 Photo of the day: Running of the bulls festival returns after two years 📷

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIsZs_0gXTb5as00
Revelers fill the town hall square celebrating the launch of the 'Chupinazo' rocket, to mark the official opening of the 2022 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Alvaro Barrientos, AP

The 2022 San Fermin fiestas officially reopened in Pamplona, Spain, Wednesday. Revelers adorned in red were back in full force after Pamplona's famed running-of-the-bulls festival was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to see more photos of the famed festival .

A little less heavy:

❓ Will Mayim Bialik or Ken Jennings be named ''Jeopardy!'' host? Here's everything we know .

💪 Review: ''Thor: Love and Thunder'' is magic, music and muscle in Marvel's new heartfelt superhero jam .

🖥 New perks are coming to Amazon Prime, including a one-year Grubhub subscription .

🎾 Looking at Beckham is a balm: Here's a gallery of royals and celebrities spotted at Wimbledon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXORG_0gXTb5as00
July 6: Former England soccer player David Beckham arrives to take his seat in the Royal Box before a men's singles quarterfinal match on Day 10 at Wimbledon. Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Pink House closes its doors

Comments / 56

Denise Hughes
2d ago

Halleluia. Millions of babies cared for in Heaven are rejoicing whose purpose and destiny and lives here were brutally taken from them. Halleluia! They have a voice!

Reply(9)
20
Kendra Williams
2d ago

& they probably have some more bad luck..the doctors & staffn are pissed bc they were getting paid to murder a body

Reply(1)
4
PeopleAreIntolerant
2d ago

and Mississippi will get poorer and poorer, as they request subsidies and they think their only job is to raise babies

Reply(1)
6
Related
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
MICHIGAN STATE
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Star, MS
State
Utah State
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

A 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio traveled to Indiana for abortion care. Her provider braces for new restrictions: ‘She is not alone’

The case of a 10-year-old rape victim forced to travel from her home in Ohio to Indiana for an abortion outlawed in her state sparked international outrage, magnifying the far-reaching, myriad impacts of eliminating access to abortion care. Ohio outlaws abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for...
INDIANA STATE
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Guidestones#Great Salt Lake#Paris Haute Couture Week#Apple Podcasts#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
MarketRealist

Who Is Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Married To?

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got her start in politics working as an intern for former Rep. Adam Putnam. Since then, she has held a position in the White House Office of Media Affairs and served as a political analyst at CNN. Today, McEnany co-hosts Fox News’ Outnumbered and can be seen on other Fox News Media platforms. Obviously, McEnany is a busy woman, so what does her husband do?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

527K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy