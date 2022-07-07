The Pink House closes its doors

Abortion is now illegal in Mississippi, forcing the state's only remaining clinic to shutter as access diminishes across swaths of the U.S. WNBA star Brittney Griner is back on trial today in Russia. Seventeen people will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Honor. And we end today's newsletter with David Beckham's smile.

🌅 Up first: Utah's Great Salt Lake has hit a record low water level for the second time in less than a year, a troubling sign amid historic drought conditions — made worse by climate change — across the western United States. Read more

Utah Department of Natural Resources said Monday, June 5, 2022, in a news release, the lake dipped Sunday to 4,190.1 feet. Rick Bowmer, AP

🔔 ''Cheer'' star Jerry Harris was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for sex crimes .

🔵 When house calls turn deadly: Are cable companies responsible for workers' violent crimes ?

⚫ The Highland Park shooting suspect confessed to the rampage and had contemplated a 2nd shooting in Wisconsin, prosecutors say .

☀ A heat dome is expanding, bringing the hottest temps of the summer to some cities .

⭐ It's Paris Haute Couture Week, and 9-year-old North West is in attendance.

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , domestic security correspondent Josh Meyer looks at how mass shooting suspects are getting younger. You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Mississippi's last abortion clinic shutters as state ban takes effect

Mississippi's only remaining abortion clinic, Jackson Women's Health Organization, also known as the Pink House, has closed its doors. Mississippi was one of 13 states with "trigger laws" on the books, which automatically or through quick state action banned abortions following the Supreme Court ruling. Mississippi's law takes effect Thursday and bans all abortions, whether performed surgically or via medication, with few exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and those that threaten the life of the mother. The rape exception requires a victim to have reported the crime to the police. The closure of the clinic leaves Mississippians seeking an abortion with hundreds of miles between the state and the closest places with widespread access. It also closes the book on decades of protest, activism and reproductive healthcare at the clinic. Read more

🟣 Travel is the next best option for people in states like Mississippi seeking abortions. But some lawmakers want to change that .

🟣 Activists have spent their lives outside Mississippi's last abortion clinic: What's next?

🟣 The Supreme Court overturning Roe has sparked rapid law changes, confusion and uncertainty: Here's what to know .

Derenda Hancock, co-director of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic patient escorts, better known as the Pink House defenders, left, and her partner James Parker, walk away from the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Mississippi, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis, AP

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to go

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, his office said Thursday, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future that has paralyzed Britain's government. An official in Johnson's Downing Street office confirmed the prime minister would announce his resignation later. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made. Johnson had rebuffed calls by his Cabinet to step down in the wake of ethics scandals. He gave in after more than 40 ministers quit his government and told him to go. It was not immediately clear Thursday whether Johnson would stay in office while the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, who will replace him as prime minister. Read more

🌎 Previous coverage: Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote despite backlash over COVID-19 ''partygate.''

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London on July 6, 2022. Dan Kitwood, Getty Images

🛑 Why do Georgia prosecutors want to talk to Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham and other Trump allies ?

⚫ Why are mass shooters getting younger and deadlier? Experts have theories .

👛 Considering a crypto investment? Here's why current owners are ''committed,'' despite recent volatility .

🚄 Air travel in Europe is a mess. Trains are a cheaper, quicker workaround .

Brittney Griner's trial set to continue in Russia

The trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner, who is facing drug smuggling charges, is scheduled to continue in Russia Thursday after beginning last week. If convicted, the Phoenix Mercury star could face 10 years in prison. She recently made an appeal in a letter to President Joe Biden, saying she feared she might never return home and asking that Biden not "forget about me and the other American detainees." On Wednesday, Biden spoke by phone to Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, and also plans to send Brittney Griner a letter while she remains detained, the White House said in a statement. Griner's supporters are encouraging a prisoner swap like the one in April that brought home Marine veteran Trevor Reed. Read more

🟡Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle at ''Bring BG Home'' rally: ''I honestly can't rest until she's home.''

🟡 Here's why it won't be a simple matter to bring Griner home .

🟡 Yesterday's Ukraine coverage: Russia's army escalated its attacks in Donetsk as the Kremlin strives to capture more of the Donbas region .

Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, speaks during a rally to support the release of detained American professional athlete Britney Griner at Footprint Center on July 06, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Christian Petersen, Getty Images

Derek Chauvin faces sentencing on federal charges in George Floyd killing

After pleading guilty in December, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced Thursday for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin admitted he willfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, including unreasonable force by a police officer, during the May 2020 arrest. He was also convicted in a separate case on state charges of murder and manslaughter and is already serving a 22 1/2-year state sentence. Chauvin's plea agreement calls for a sentence of 20 to 25 years in prison. Federal prosecutors last month asked for 25 years, on the high end of that range, saying his actions were cold-blooded and needless. Read more

⭕ Postponed: State trial of 2 former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd's death delayed until January .

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's booking photos on June 01, 2020. Hennepin County Jail/AFP via Getty Images

⚫ Highland Park rallied to help a toddler after his parents were killed. Now they've raised $2 million .

➡ Nipsey Hussle murder trial verdict : Eric R. Holder found guilty in fatal shooting .

🌌 NASA temporarily lost contact with Capstone , a $32.7 million spacecraft headed to test moon's orbit .

👿 Georgia Guidestones: A rural monument that some call satanic was damaged in a bombing, police say .

Law enforcement officials walk around the damaged Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Rose Scoggins, AP

17 to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden on Thursday will present the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people who have made "exemplary contributions" to the nation. Among the honorees are Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles, Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington, and the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican with whom Biden served in the U.S. Senate. Other winners include the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, soccer star and LGBTQ advocate Megan Rapinoe, and civil rights veterans Diane Nash and Fred Gray. Biden himself is a medal recipient: President Barack Obama honored Biden's service as a longtime U.S. senator and vice president before they left office in 2017. Read more

📷 Photo of the day: Running of the bulls festival returns after two years 📷

Revelers fill the town hall square celebrating the launch of the 'Chupinazo' rocket, to mark the official opening of the 2022 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Alvaro Barrientos, AP

The 2022 San Fermin fiestas officially reopened in Pamplona, Spain, Wednesday. Revelers adorned in red were back in full force after Pamplona's famed running-of-the-bulls festival was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to see more photos of the famed festival .

❓ Will Mayim Bialik or Ken Jennings be named ''Jeopardy!'' host? Here's everything we know .

💪 Review: ''Thor: Love and Thunder'' is magic, music and muscle in Marvel's new heartfelt superhero jam .

🖥 New perks are coming to Amazon Prime, including a one-year Grubhub subscription .

🎾 Looking at Beckham is a balm: Here's a gallery of royals and celebrities spotted at Wimbledon .

July 6: Former England soccer player David Beckham arrives to take his seat in the Royal Box before a men's singles quarterfinal match on Day 10 at Wimbledon. Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP

