Genesee County, NY

Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Genesee County

 3 days ago
GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday night in Genesee County. The Genesee County Sheriff's Department was...

14-year-old from Buffalo arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A 14-year-old from Buffalo was arrested early Saturday morning in Niagara County for allegedly stealing a vehicle. Home cameras in the Town of Wheatfield captured footage of suspects going through unlocked vehicles and garages, according to New York State Police. A report of a suspicious vehicle in the area had also been made.
After 2-hour standoff, shooting suspect arrested in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A suspect from an April shooting was the center of a two-hour standoff that happened Saturday in Niagara Falls. Curtiss M. Griggs, 37, had been sought by Niagara Falls Police in connection to a shooting that happened April 4 on the 1100 block of 19th Street. When officers attempted to arrest him on 2500 block of Pine Avenue around 4:45 p.m., Griggs fled into an apartment building.
Crime & Safety
14 year old arrested for stealing vehicles

On July 9, 2022 at 4:00 A.M., Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested a 14-year-old from Buffalo, NY for Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Unlawful Fleeing 3rd degree. On July 9, 2022, Troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the town of Wheatfield, NY. Further investigation revealed that home cameras were able to capture footage of unidentified suspects going though vehicles that were unlocked and possibly opening residence garage doors. Troopers patrolled the area and observed two vehicles that did not stop at an intersection and attempted a traffic stop. Both vehicles fled and ultimately crashed. The occupants fled on foot and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene and located and detained the 14-year-old. The 14-year-old was arrested and processed at SP Niagara. The vehicles occupied by the suspects were found to be stolen.
Youngstown man arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

On July 7, 2022 at 09:14 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Jason A. Antonucci, 38 of Youngstown, NY for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. On June 03, 2022 at 06:37 pm, Troopers were dispatched to Creek Road in the town of Porter for a complaint of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Further investigation revealed the complainants motor vehicle was taken by Antonucci without the owner’s consent. The motor vehicle was later located in the city of Niagara Falls. Antonucci was arrested and transported to SP Niagara for processing.
Fleeing Motorcyclist Dead After Crash in Genesee County

A motorcyclist is dead, after a crash in Genesee County. Deputies say the bike crashed into a field on Route 63 near Fargo Road in Bethany, after the rider fled an attempted stop for speeding. The crash came after a brief chase, but the Sheriff's Office says the chasing deputy...
45-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on I-190

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early Thursday morning in the City of Buffalo. Deputies were called to the I-190 northbound at the Elm Street ramp (exit six) around 3 a.m. Based on a preliminary investigation, deputies say Shawn M....
Man recovering after shooting in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Geneva Police Department say a man was shot overnight Saturday near Clark Street. The GPD says the victim was shot while walking on the sidewalk. “Witnesses indicated that a vehicle had fled the scene, and that the suspect(s) had fired the rounds...
Man arrested for illegal gun in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A U.S. Marshals task force arrested a man Thursday for carrying an illegal gun. The task force was in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Flint Street around noon Thursday for an unrelated case, when Marshals observed Anthony Burnett, 44, carrying a firearm. Burnett was arrested...
Lockport man arrested for DWI

On July 6, 2022 at 10:46 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Thomas J. Elberson Jr, 37 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On July 6, 2022, Troopers stopped Elberson on Rapids Road in the town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While...
In-Depth: ATM torn apart in attempted theft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - An ATM in Pittsford was ripped apart in an attempt to get money from it Friday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Chase Bank on State Street just before 2 a.m. Friday. Deputies believe the suspect or suspects tied chains around...
Attica corrections officer who mocked Tops shooting victims retires

ATTICA, N.Y. — A state corrections officer who mocked the victims of the Tops Market mass shooting on social media has retired. Gregory Foster II had been awaiting a disciplinary hearing after he was placed on unpaid leave. The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed Foster's retirement with a statement on Friday night.
Man arrested in Lockport on multiple warrants

LOCKPORT N.Y. (WIVB) — The Batavia Police Department announced Friday that Devon Wright was taken into custody in Lockport on multiple warrants. Wright had four active warrants against him: a bench warrant for attempted criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and first-degree criminal sexual act. Another bench warrant was for obstruction […]
