Driver killed after crashing into guard rail, landing in embankment in Bucks County

1 killed in Bucks County crash

Police have not identified the victim or said what caused the driver to leave the roadway.

TELFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Route 309 southbound in Telford.

Authorities say the driver crashed into a guard rail and landed in an embankment.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

