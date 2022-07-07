ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Driver killed after crashing into guard rail, landing in embankment in Bucks County

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uO5gN_0gXTaH8Y00
EMBED <> More Videos 1 killed in Bucks County crash

Police have not identified the victim or said what caused the driver to leave the roadway.

TELFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Route 309 southbound in Telford.

Authorities say the driver crashed into a guard rail and landed in an embankment.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Police have not identified the victim or said what caused the driver to leave the roadway.

Comments / 3

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Berks County

One person was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Spring Township, Berks County. The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday at Route 724 and Spohn Road. Police said the SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision. The 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed....
BERKS COUNTY, PA
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE MEDEVAC REQUESTS

WOODLAND (Burlington County): First responders are on the scene of a serious accident with multiple injuries. The accident occurred on Rt 72 near the intersection of 539 by Skipper’s Seafood. An initial request was for two medevac flights and three Basic Life Support Ambulances. Moments later first responders requested additional medevac flights. First responders also reported a tourniquet and cardiac arrest. There are at least five serious injuries in this accident, Landing zone has been established at Coyle Field. At the time of press this is a very active scene and if possible avoid the area. Updates to follow as soon as they are available.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bucks County, PA
Accidents
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Telford, PA
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH ENTRAPMENT

First responders are on the scene of a serious accident with a confirmed entrapment @ South Hope Chapel and Ridgeway. Please avoid the area while first responders complete their job. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspected Drunk Driver Strikes, Kills Motorist Fixing Tire In South Jersey: NJSP

A motorist fixing a tire was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver, authorities said. Based on the preliminary investigation, the victim was driving northbound on Route 55 near milepost 43.6 in Franklin Township in Gloucester County around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7 when his vehicle had a “tire malfunction” and he stopped to fix it, said Trooper Brandi Slota, a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guard Rail#Embankment#Ins#Flyers#Traffic Accident
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after car hits guardrail in Hilltown Twp.

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - A 53-year-old man died after a crash in Bucks County Wednesday night. Police responded for the report of a crash with injuries in the area of Route 309 in the area of Reliance Road in Hilltown Township at 10 p.m. Arriving officers found a car had...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police found missing Berks County teen

LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police issued an advisory that they have found a missing Lower Heidelberg Township teen. Police were searching for 16-year-old Aiden Milam, a white male described as 5 ft 10 in, 135 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and plaid pajama pants.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating 7-Eleven Robbery in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, PA — The Norristown Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven located on East Johnson Highway in Norristown, Montgomery County. Authorities state that on July 2, 2022, a suspect forced entry into a store and stole the entire cash register. The suspect is described as a Black male or female wearing “Waimea” brand painted graffiti jeans and red and white Nike Air Jordan 6 sneakers. This individual then fled the scene in a 2019-2022 Infiniti QX50.
NORRISTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WFMZ-TV Online

Police search for person of interest after triple shooting in Lansdale

LANSDALE, Pa. - We're getting our first look at a person of interest in a triple shooting in Lansdale, Montgomery County. Police released pictures of the person of interest caught on security camera, and a picture of the car he was traveling caught by a doorbell camera. It was a sound that surprised Linda Higgins, who was already in bed when shots rang out just before 10 p.m. Thursday.
LANSDALE, PA
aroundambler.com

Ambler medic released from hospital after suspected fentanyl exposure

On July 8th at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Montgomery County Hazardous Materials Response Team was dispatched to an incident in Springfield Township after four Springfield Township Police Department officers and a paramedic from the Community Ambulance Association, Ambler were transported to the hospital. It was suspected that the four first responders had been exposed to fentanyl.
AMBLER, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
101K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy