3 places to go for happy hour deals in Tampa Bay

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in the Tampa Bay area.

1. The Bricks

Happy hour is every day from 4-7pm at The Bricks. Get $3 White Claws, $4 well liquor and $5 select drafts.

Address: 1327 E. 7th Ave. (Tampa)

2. Jimmy's On The Edge

Get 25% off all appetizers, $1.50 off draft beer, $3.50 rail mixers, $4.50 select wines, and $6 margaritas and piña colada's from 3-6pm on Mondays through Fridays.

Address: 505 S. Gulfview Blvd. (Clearwater Beach)

3. The Library

Happy hour is from 4-6pm on weekdays. You can get $6 cocktails, $7 select wines, $9 sangria and discounted appetizers.

Address: 600 5th St. South (St. Petersburg)