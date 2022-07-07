ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Both directions of I-75 closing between Clark & Springwells in SW Detroit this weekend

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6PFa_0gXTa5d500
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) — Both directions of I-75 will close this weekend in Southwest Detroit for the demolition of a bridge as part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge Project.

According to Bridging North America, the highway will close between Springwells and Clark St. to demolish the Junction St. road bridge.

Crews will also set new girders on I-75 as part of the project for the new international bridge crossing.

Starting on Friday, July 8, I-75 will be reduced to one lane in both directions from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Then, the closure will go into place at 9 a.m. and last until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 11.

The closures that will be in place are:

  • Both directions of I-75 between Springwells and Clark
  • The Vernor Highway on-ramp to southbound I-75 will close.
  • All lanes of the Ambassador Bridge on-ramp to southbound I-75 will close.
  • All lanes of the Springwells Street on-ramp to northbound I-75 will close.
  • All lanes of the Springwells Street exit-ramp from southbound I-75 will close.

Northbound traffic will exit the highway at Springwells and can continue south on Springwells, east on Fort, north on Clark and rejoin northbound I-75 from there.

Southbound traffic will get off at Clark, continue on the service drive, go south on Clark, west on Fort, north on Springwells and then get back on the highway.

For major traffic along I-75, drivers are asked to use I-275 and I-96.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWJ News Radio

Traffic nightmare at Detroit Metro Airport: Bus crash causes major backups for travelers

ROMULUS (WWJ) - Travelers coming to and from Detroit Metro Airport are at a standstill after a bus crash that injured four people snarled traffic Friday evening. Spokeswoman Erica Donerson with the Wayne County Airport Authority told WWJ the traffic trouble started after an airport employee driving a shuttle collided with the tunnel walls along John Dingell Drive around 5:30 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Traffic
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
CBS Detroit

MDOT: Here’s A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This Weekend

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of road work happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.   Auburn Rd: Oakland – WB Auburn Rd CLOSED, Crooks to Adams, Fri 5am-Wed 5pm.   I-75: Oakland – SB I-75, Baldwin to Saginaw, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-12pm. Oakland – SB I-75 I-475 to Saginaw Rd, 1-2 LANES OPEN, Mon 6pm-Sat 8pm. Oakland – NB I-75, 11 Mile to 13 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 6am-5pm. Wayne – NB/SB I-75, Springwells to Clark, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7pm-9pm. Wayne – NB/SB I-75 CLOSED, Clark to Springwells, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am, incl. all on/off ramps. Wayne – SB Ambassador Bridge RAMP CLOSED...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

4 injured in shooting in Detroit’s Midtown

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four men were injured in a shooting in Detroit's Midtown. The shooting happened Friday night on 2nd Ave near Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. According to Detroit police, the four men were standing outside the location when an unknown car drove by and fired shots. Police...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordie Howe
downriversundaytimes.com

Fall from Camp Dearborn aquatic park structure claims Wixom boy’s life

MILFORD – A fall from an aquatic park structure at Camp Dearborn July 6 resulted in the death of 10-year-old Carson Dunn of Wixom in what is being called a tragic accident. The aquatic park, called “Ripping the Waters,” is operated by a third-party vendor at Camp Dearborn, 1700 General Motors Road, Milford. The park itself is owned by the city of Dearborn.
DEARBORN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#North America#Ambassador Bridge#Clark Springwells#Sw Detroit
WILX-TV

Head-on collision closes M-52 in Ingham County for several hours

WHITE OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - M-52 was closed for several hours Wednesday due to a collision near Lantis Road. According to authorities, a 51-year-old woman from Stockbridge was traveling southbound on M-52 at about 3 p.m. when she struck a northbound vehicle driven by a 49-year-old man from Ashley.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Driver injured by glass from windshield after I-75 freeway shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A freeway shooting on I-75 in Detroit is now being investigated by police after a driver reported sounds of gunfire hitting his vehicle. One of the rounds broke his windshield, causing glass to strike him. The incident happened around 10:55 p.m. near Clay Street. The victim...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

Multiple Beaches, Including In Oakland County, Closed Due To Bacteria Levels

(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has closed a number of beaches due to contamination. Officials say the closure follows this week’s storms churning the waters, creating high levels of bacteria. As of Wednesday, a total of 15 beaches are either closed or under an advisory. Two beaches in Oakland County have closed — Sylvan Lake in Ferndale and Crooked Lake in Independence Oaks County Park. In Washtenaw County, state officials have closed Independence Lake. The St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County is under a contamination advisory. In addition, the beaches in Porcupine Mountains State Park and Ontonagon Township Park are also closed. Click here for a full list of closure and advisories. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Boy Dies from Floating Playground Structure at Camp Dearborn

A 10-year-old boy has died in a water-related accident at Camp Dearborn in Oakland County. Michigan State Police say the child fell off a piece of floating playground equipment Wednesday evening and into the unnamed lake. Neither the boy nor his family have yet been identified. Although troopers were unable...
DEARBORN, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy