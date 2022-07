On Tuesday, July 5, the Western Taney County Fire Protection District recognized four women who helped find a missing child in May. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 14, when a 6-year-old autistic boy was reported missing. The Taney County Sheriff’s Department, Taney County Ambulance and WTCFPD were dispatched to search for the missing child after he reportedly walked away from his home.

