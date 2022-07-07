MDOT SHA continues bridge rehabilitation work on Route 40 at Baltimore/Harford County line

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is continuing its $32.6 million rehabilitation of four bridges along eastbound and westbound US 40 (Pulaski Highway) between White Marsh in Baltimore County and Joppa in Harford County, and will install a long-term traffic split on two of the four bridges on Sunday, July 10.

Weather permitting, crews will work from 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 11, to set up barriers that will divide two travel lanes on eastbound US 40 over Little Gunpowder Falls (toward Aberdeen) and on westbound US 40 over Little Gunpowder Falls (toward Baltimore).

The shift will be in effect for approximately five months to allow crews to safely work on both bridge decks this summer and fall. The entire project is expected to be complete by spring 2023, weather permitting. MDOT SHA contractor Allan Myers – MD Inc., of Fallston, is performing the work. More information on this four-bridge project can be found here​.

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 4 Office Construction Division at 410-229-2300, 1-866-998-0367 or shadistrict4@mdot.maryland.gov .

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to the Project Portal . For a look at real-time commute conditions, go to https://md511.maryland.gov .

Additional information is also available in the graphic below.

