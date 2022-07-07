ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

MDOT SHA continues bridge rehabilitation work on Route 40 at Baltimore/Harford County line

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47PVxN_0gXTYjeW00

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is continuing its $32.6 million rehabilitation of four bridges along eastbound and westbound US 40 (Pulaski Highway) between White Marsh in Baltimore County and Joppa in Harford County, and will install a long-term traffic split on two of the four bridges on Sunday, July 10.

Weather permitting, crews will work from 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 11, to set up barriers that will divide two travel lanes on eastbound US 40 over Little Gunpowder Falls (toward Aberdeen) and on westbound US 40 over Little Gunpowder Falls (toward Baltimore).

The shift will be in effect for approximately five months to allow crews to safely work on both bridge decks this summer and fall. The entire project is expected to be complete by spring 2023, weather permitting. MDOT SHA contractor Allan Myers – MD Inc., of Fallston, is performing the work. More information on this four-bridge project can be found here​.

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 4 Office Construction Division at 410-229-2300, 1-866-998-0367 or shadistrict4@mdot.maryland.gov .

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to the Project Portal . For a look at real-time commute conditions, go to https://md511.maryland.gov .

Additional information is also available in the graphic below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dUAx_0gXTYjeW00

The post MDOT SHA continues bridge rehabilitation work on Route 40 at Baltimore/Harford County line appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Public Safety Day returns to Middle River in September

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Fire Department will once again hold Public Safety Day in Middle River this fall. The event will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Martin State Airport. The day will feature public safety displays, demonstrations, community resource information, and more. There will be food … Continue reading "Public Safety Day returns to Middle River in September" The post Public Safety Day returns to Middle River in September appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Daily Voice

50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Learning About The Parkton Stone Arch Bridge

Hi everyone! Today we went out to Gunpowder Falls State Park near Parkton where you can find the state’s oldest bridge. It is currently closed to traffic but is located at the end of Old Frederick Road, just off the Torrey Brown NCR Trail, where there is parking available. The Parkton Stone Arch Bridge was built in 1809. All of the stone used in its construction was quarried nearby, thousands of pounds of it. That year, James Madison had just been inaugurated as our fourth president. At the time, York Road (which this bridge was part of back then) was the way...
PARKTON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fallston, MD
Local
Maryland Traffic
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Harford County, MD
Government
Baltimore County, MD
Traffic
County
Harford County, MD
City
White Marsh, MD
City
Aberdeen, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Harford County, MD
Traffic
County
Baltimore County, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Traffic
Baltimore County, MD
Government
City
Joppa, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Belair Road crash leaves 2 injured

FALLSTON, MD—A crash on Belair Road left two people injured on Saturday evening. At around 6:45 p.m. on July 9, units responded to the intersection of Route 1 and Reckord Road. At the scene, medics found two people that were trapped in their vehicles. Crews from Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company and Fallston Volunteer Fire Company were able to free the … Continue reading "Belair Road crash leaves 2 injured" The post Belair Road crash leaves 2 injured appeared first on Nottingham MD.
FALLSTON, MD
ggwash.org

Here are MDOT’s 7 possible alternatives for Baltimore’s canceled Red Line

For a project that never actually broke ground, the Baltimore Red Line has had a rather busy afterlife. In the seven years since its abrupt cancellation by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, the 14-mile proposed east-west rail link between Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital in Southeast Baltimore and the Social Security Administration and Centers for Medicaid Services in the western Baltimore County suburb of Woodlawn has sparked a federal Title VI investigation into its demise, served as a flashpoint for multiple election cycles and inspired both state and federal legislation.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore squeegee shooting: $16,000 reward offered for information

BALTIMORE, MD—Authorities are offering a reward for information on this week’s shooting involving a “squeegee kid” in downtown Baltimore. At around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, Timothy Reynolds was shot and killed near the intersection of Light Street and East Conway Street, located across from the Visitors Center in the Inner Harbor. Reports indicate that Reynolds, 48, got out … Continue reading "Baltimore squeegee shooting: $16,000 reward offered for information" The post Baltimore squeegee shooting: $16,000 reward offered for information appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County residents are reminded that the second scheduled bulk item collection day for single-family and town homes this year will be occurring sometime between July 8 and December 29. Residents received a postcard in December 2021 indicating their two specific collection dates for the year; residents can also find their scheduled bulk item collection days on the County’s … Continue reading "Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29" The post Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allan Myers
Daily Voice

Kitchen Fire At Waterside Cecil County Restaurant Under Investigation

An overnight kitchen fire at a popular Maryland restaurant and bar is under investigation, according to state officials. First responders were dispatched to UnWined on the Water on Plum Point Point Road in Elkton shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 8, when alarms went off due to a blaze that broke out in the kitchen area of the building.
ELKTON, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces More Than $127.6 Million For Broadband Grants

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, through the state’s Connect Maryland initiative, the Office of Statewide Broadband has awarded more than $127.6 million to local jurisdictions, Internet Service Providers, educational, and community organizations to increase high-speed internet access and affordability. The funding will help provide broadband service to an estimated 15,000 households that are currently unserved or underserved while specific education grants will both expand infrastructure and provide wireless devices and equipment to Maryland’s K-12 students.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's long history of clashes involving squeegee kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A local nurse is speaking out after her car was stolen in West Baltimore. October 4th 2018 - VID | 'Squeegee boy' accused of damaging car in south Baltimore. Some are saying Baltimore's long-time and notorious "squeegee kids" are becoming more aggressive. One young man in...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdot#Sha#County Line#Urban Construction#Md Inc#The Project Portal
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

"Priority concerns": Harford County launches billboards, PSAs about youth suicide

Harford County is releasing public-service announcements at local theaters, and posting billboards, to raise awareness about youth suicide - a top concern for local agencies. Billboards will be posted starting Aug. 1 at the Route 1/Route 543 intersection in Bel Air and along Route 40 in Havre de Grace, announced Harford County government. Fifteen-second PSAs will also be shown starting later this month at Abingdon's Regal movie theater and the Horizon theaters in Aberdeen and Fallston; they'll run through September.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Crash on I-81 in Cumberland County causes traffic disruption

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, a single-vehicle crash on I-81 northbound is causing a lane restriction in Cumberland County on Thursday evening. Emergency crews are actively attempting to extract a tractor-trailer from the grass median in between the north and southbound lanes. According to New Kingstown...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
whatsupmag.com

Pittman Calls Out Influx of Money from Landfill Developer and Jessica Haire

Haire Campaign received $90,000 in contributions from Halle Corporation, associated businesses and family members. Annapolis, MD - County Executive Steuart Pittman met with more than 350 residents from communities around Two Rivers, Crofton, and Odenton at the Two Rivers Clubhouse and via Zoom last night to discuss updates in the permitting and litigation process over a proposed landfill long opposed by local residents. During the meeting, residents reported that County Councilmember Jessica Haire accepted $90,000 in campaign donations from individuals and LLCs associated with Halle Development, the company seeking to build the landfill.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police release new redistricting map, reuniting 18 communities

A newly drawn redistricting map for the Baltimore Police Department reunites 18 neighborhoods that were previously divided by district lines. | LINK: BPD redistricting website | See larger draft map here. This is the second phase of a plan announced earlier this year to modernize the department by, in part,...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy