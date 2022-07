The Dane County jail project, once again, is in jeopardy of derailing after years of debates, several unforeseen delays, and tens of millions of dollars spent on planning and designs. As Isthmus reported in March, a last-minute compromise by the Dane County Board and other county officials increased borrowing for the project to $164 million — more than double the cost of the original jail consolidation project passed in 2017.

