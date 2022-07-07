ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

By Alina Moore
Top Speed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 4

Related
CarBuzz.com

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sport Wagon Is The Perfect Car For Under $20,000

The Ford Mustang might be the most popular American sports car, but to many, the Chevrolet Corvette is our Nation's crowning sports car achievement. Spanning eight generations, the Corvette has come a long way, and while some generations have been more successful than others they all have one thing in common: people love to modify them. We've covered a ton of modified corvettes, from heavily tuned C8 Vettes, to quirky versions of all the C-cars under the Corvette rainbow. We have always had a soft spot for the C3 generation, and this example, listed on Bring a Trailer, might just be one of the coolest we've seen. Currently bidding at nearly $16k, this 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon is a rare beauty, and is guaranteed to pull all the chicks.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Mercedes Lowrider Truck Is Ridiculous

We thought we’d seen it all, then we saw this…. Oh the Finns, those Scandinavians most Americans know little about. They constantly blow us away with the crazy, wild car culture in such a frozen wasteland, the last place you’d expect American muscle cars to be popular. They’re also into lowriders in Finland, and one man has built the largest tribute to the culture: A 75-foot Mercedes Actros 2663 lowrider semi-truck.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hemi#Jeep Renegade#Ridiculousness#Vehicles#Dodge#Hemi V 8#The Charger Rt
Motorious

Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
CARS
Top Speed

10 Must-Know Facts About the Dodge Tomahawk

Concept vehicles don’t come much crazier than the Dodge Tomahawk, a four-wheeled ’motorcycle’ powered by an 8.3-liter V-10 engine from a Dodge Viper. The Dodge Tomahawk’s top speed was rated at 420 mph, but no one ever was foolish enough to try it out. Had someone tried it, it could’ve been the fastest motorcycle in the world. Only one was built by Dodge, but nine others were built by Neiman Marcus and sold for $550,000 each!
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jeep
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
Autoweek.com

The 10 Cars Catalytic Converter Thieves Target Most Often

Catalytic converters: you never think about them until the day you go to start your car and discover the one that was once attached to your vehicle is gone. The biggest clues your catalytic converter might have been stolen? An excessive amount of engine noise and noxious fumes coming from underneath the car.
CARS
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
torquenews.com

Chevy Engine Autopsy Reveals $20 Engine Killer

A classic chevy rebuild returns to the garage all because of a common $20 automotive part that led to the destruction of an otherwise fine engine that serves as a good reminder when doing engine work or having engine work done. Back to the Garage…on a Tow Truck. One...
CARS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Gives Update on ‘Time Capsule’ 1939 Ford Coupe: PHOTOS

Mike Wolfe’s 1939 Ford Coupe restoration is moving along. And the American Pickers host has the pictures to prove it. As he shared in a recent Tweet, the project has been rocky from the start, especially since he bought the car without a set of keys—and the doors were locked. But luckily, his friends at Peterson Lock never gave up hope. And they managed to get inside without harming the windows or body.
ENTERTAINMENT
MotorBiscuit

Tim Allen Designed This Custom Cadillac, and Now You Can Buy It!

Certainly, there’s no shortage of celebrities that have flashy or expensive cars. However, there aren’t a ton of celebrities that can say they helped design their own car. In the case of comedian and Home Improvement star Tim Allen, though, it’s a bit of a different story. He had his hands in the design and construction of this Cadillac more than you might think!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy