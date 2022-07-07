Thor 5 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more

The Guardians of the Galaxy are returning next week when they appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, and then the lovable space crew is set to have one more movie of their own. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped filming last month, and director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew. While some of the Guardians could be appearing again in other MCU projects, it's likely this is the last time Dave Bautista will play Drax. Last year, Bautista admitted he was in a "weird place" with playing Drax, and Gunn recently took Twitter to confirm that Vol. 3 will probably be the character's last outing.

