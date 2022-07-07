ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Thor 5 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more

By Anthony McGlynn
thedigitalfix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen is Thor 5 coming out? Thor: Love and Thunder is the latest audacious Marvel movie directed by Taika Waititi, with another rock ‘n roll adventure for Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder in MCU Phase 4. But what’s next? Warning: spoilers ahead. Thor’s fourth headline action...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.
MOVIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Jaimie Alexander
Person
Christian Bale
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Release Dates#Marvel#Mcu
People

Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons After 6 Years Together

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot, PEOPLE confirms. The Power of the Dog costars quietly got married last weekend at the GoldenEye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica, according to Page Six, after sharing six years of their lives and two kids together. A rep for Dunst...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is "Probably Drax's Last Movie" James Gunn Confirms

The Guardians of the Galaxy are returning next week when they appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, and then the lovable space crew is set to have one more movie of their own. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped filming last month, and director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew. While some of the Guardians could be appearing again in other MCU projects, it's likely this is the last time Dave Bautista will play Drax. Last year, Bautista admitted he was in a "weird place" with playing Drax, and Gunn recently took Twitter to confirm that Vol. 3 will probably be the character's last outing.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth Only Wanted to Play Thor Again if 1 Person Was Involved

At one point, Chris Hemsworth was about ready to hang up his hammer as Thor. He wasn’t proud of the work he had done on Thor: The Dark World in 2013 and ultimately found himself getting bored of the character. However, that all changed with 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and its director, Taika Waititi. Hemsworth loved working with Waititi so much that he almost didn’t agree to join Thor: Love and Thunder without him. Here’s why.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Post-Credits Scenes Hint at the Asgardian God’s Next Great Challenger

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Thor: Love and Thunder” and its post-credits scenes.] When Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” opens, our Asgardian god of thunder, key Avenger, and all-around fun dude Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) is at loose ends. And who could possibly blame him? The last time we saw the superhero in this Marvel Cinematic Universe milieu, he was reeling from the events of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” (remember “the blip”?), and while things were looking up (remember when “the blip” got reversed?), even the burliest member...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder's Natalie Portman Offered New Star Wars Role

Taika Waititi has got to be one of Hollywood's busiest filmmakers right now and after his involvement in Pixar's Lightyear, the director is now turning his attention to Marvel Studios' fourth Thor film which is set to premiere this Friday. And lest we forget his Star Wars project that has piqued the interest and curiosity of fans since it was announced in late 2020.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Natalie Portman Pops in Pink Miu Miu Suit & Edgy Crochet Crop Top With Hidden Heels In Rome for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Press Tour

Natalie Portman snapped a photo in Rome in a bubble gum pink set on Thursday ahead of a photocall. The actress is still riding out the promotional train for her new movie “Thor: Love and Thunder,” her travels taking her to Rome. The star teased the movie’s July 8 release date in her caption, while the photo sees Portman standing before a scenic view of the Italian city.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

Taron Egerton Confirms Meeting With Marvel, Hints at Wolverine Casting

Taron Egerton admitted that he has met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for a potential role in the world’s most successful film franchise, and hinted in a New York Times interview that the role he’s in talks for is none other than Wolverine. The character was famously played Hugh Jackman over several years, and Egerton acknowledged that he has big shoes to fill, were his casting to come through.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Thor: Love and Thunder's Rotten Tomatoes score is out. Taika Waititi's follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok has a 75% "fresh" score on the review aggregator as of this writing, with 67 critic reviews counted. There's no fan review score yet, which is not unusual for highly secretive blockbusters like the ones Marvel makes. So far, the reviews from critics online have been less uniformly positive than Ragnarok was, but largely positive, with ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson calling it "electrifying and erratic." The film brings back Natalie Portman, whose Jane Foster has been largely absent since Thor: The Dark World. This time, though, she has powers.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Millie Bobby Brown Confirmed For Russo Brothers' Netflix Sci-Fi 'The Electric State'

Netflix has officially confirmed Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown‘s casting in the Russo Brothers‘ upcoming sci-fi film The Electric State. The movie will be a live-action adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated novel from 2018, which follows the adventures of an orphaned teenager who journeys through a retro-futuristic American West on a quest to find her lost younger brother. Accompanying her is a mysterious droid and an eccentric drifter. Aside from Brown, Chris Pratt is also in talks to join the film, reuniting him with the Russo Brothers after their work together on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Has Officially Released Every Movie and Show Announced From the Last Comic-Con Timeline

Way before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marvel Studios had big plans for their Phase Four slate. Kevin Feige brought their plans to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H back in 2019 and presented their lineup that would expand all the way into 2021. Even though the pandemic would delay every single one of the studios projects as well as rearrange them, it seems that they have hit a major feat. After the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it appears that Marvel Studios will have released every single project they announced during Comic-Con.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy