Person ejected from car, found in ravine after Rogersville wreck

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman man has been arrested following an alleged stabbing incident at the V&W Food Mart in Vinemont Friday, July 8. Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to the scene, where a V&W employee was reportedly harmed. According to the CCSO, after a preliminary investigation a suspect was located and arrested. Timothy Michael Harris, 27, was apprehended and charged with motor vehicle theft, two counts of robbery and burglary, along with failure to appear warrants for disorderly conduct and domestic violence (four warrants). The CCSO said it will be working with the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation, as additional charges may be filed. “I am thankful for the quick response of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies, investigators and Cullman Police Department to quickly locate and apprehend Mr. Harris,” Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said. “I want to thank the victim for their courage and assistance in identifying the suspect, which led to the arrest.” *Arrests are public information. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO