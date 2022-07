MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City Tuesday night approved setting a public hearing date to convey easements to the developer for the Hyatt Place hotel and conference center to be constructed in the eastern part of the Southbridge Mall parking lot as part of the River City Renaissance project. The city has completed the majority of the work necessary for the closing on the hotel property, with the easements to be considered being necessary to allow the developer, MCCCH LLC, to receive benefit from property that is remaining in the possession of the city.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO