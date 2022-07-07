24-year-old killed near 40th and Kaul

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Officials said the shooting happened around 10:13 p.m. near 40th and Kaul. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Now, police said they are continuing to investigate and are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip