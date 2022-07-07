FPRA Ocala focuses on research, tips for creating successful videos

Candidate Name: Linda B. Powers. Office Sought: School Board, District 5. Education: Master of Arts, Counseling, Rollins College; Master of Arts in English Education, Florida State; Bachelor of Arts, English; Jacksonville University; Associate of Arts, St. Johns Community College; ESOL Endorsement, University of South Florida; Attended graduate school in Europe as FSU student; Post Graduate Work, Leadership, University of Florida. Certified Teacher. Taught grades 1-12 and Community College: Assistant principal elementary and middle school; Acting principal, elementary school; English Department Head, high school; Counselor in middle school and certified for all levels in Counseling; Citrus County School Board Member -- 18 years; Certified Board Member, Florida School Boards Association; Legislative Study Committee, FSBA, Member of Elementary, Middle and High School SAEC’s; Served as Coordinator for Citrus Counselors,
