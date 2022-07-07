ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Missing man’s remains found in South Carolina plant

By Bethany Fowler
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The remains of a man missing since May were found inside a machine in a plant in Spartanburg County.

Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon was reported missing on May 5 after he was last seen during his work on the overnight shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery, Inc. located at 3100 Green Road in Greer.

On June 10, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was contacted regarding the positive results of testing for the DNA of Gordon.

Arrests made after hours-long high-speed chase through Charlotte ends in crash

The coroner’s office asked a forensic anthropologist and a forensic pathologist to examine the material recovered by a Spartanburg County Sheriff Detective.

According to the coroner’s office, the machine in question was viewed at least four times. The first time was by Gordon’s father and the entire plant. After his check, the machine was started again.

The second search was by a patrol supervisor with the sheriff’s office just after the missing person report was filed.

The third search was when the material was found under the conveyor belt by a detective and was tested. The results came back negative for human blood.

Police: SC man punched preacher during outburst, charged with assault

The material was dried out, so it was hydrated in a lab later, according to the coroner’s office. After hydration, it tested positive for human blood.

After meeting with the sheriff’s office, the coroner’s office arranged exams for the material. The results showed the material was consistent with human fat, microscopically minute particles of skin and small pieces of bone.

Approximately two ounces were recovered by the detective from the conveyor belt, the coroner’s office said.

The company reported to the sheriff’s office that around 60,000 of plastic material had been processed between the time Gordon was noticed missing and the first time investigators arrived to inspect the machine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 41

Jennifer
2d ago

so they didn't check the machine when they were first notified that he went missing? and how was there no blood to be seen? Some of these details don't make sense. I'd think blood would be all inside the machine. so sad.

Reply(3)
19
Isha Vida
2d ago

Unbelievable! Was he working alone? How could nobody notice? I have so many questions that will probably never be answered. This is so sad and tragic.

Reply
10
Tamy Keeney
2d ago

well there's something wrong with the story there's something not right I don't think the man's Bell in the machine whatever it was they don't even say. and how those people searched including his own father the first time and they couldn't see a man in a machine or parts of him something. kind of makes me wonder if he was purposely put there after he was killed. I'm going to watch a lot of True Crime but weird things have happened. just a thought that something's definitely not on the level.

Reply(2)
5
