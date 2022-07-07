Wife of detained basketball star Brittney Griner pleads US government to bring her back

Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle Griner asked the US government to bring her partner back from Russia and “do whatever is necessary”.

Mrs. Griner added: “140 days have passed since my wife has been able to speak to me. I’m frustrated that my wife is not going to get justice.”

The WNBA basketball star has spent the past four months in a Russian prison and is currently on trial, accused of possessing cannabis oil when she arrived at Moscow airport. She could be jailed for up to 10 years if convicted.