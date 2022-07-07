ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wife of detained basketball star Brittney Griner pleads US government to bring her back

By Laurene Rey-Millet
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle Griner asked the US government to bring her partner back from Russia and “do whatever is necessary”.

Mrs. Griner added: “140 days have passed since my wife has been able to speak to me. I’m frustrated that my wife is not going to get justice.”

The WNBA basketball star has spent the past four months in a Russian prison and is currently on trial, accused of possessing cannabis oil when she arrived at Moscow airport. She could be jailed for up to 10 years if convicted.

deb
3d ago

Americans can't go to foreign countries, and think they can do whatever they want like they do at home. You must abide by their laws.

13
respect21
3d ago

She did a crime. They have other American’s n prison there that they are holding. They have been there for like 3 years. She’s not special just because she’s a star. If you do a crime you do time.

8
Valerie OConnor
3d ago

She pleaded guilty, so the idea of Russia planting drugs was not true, as most of us knew. Her wife can move to Russia now if she sincerely misses her.

6
