Indiana State

Indiana State Police Investigating Homicide at the Miami Correctional Facility

 3 days ago

Monday, Indiana State Police Detective Michelle Jumper initiated an investigation, at the request of the Miami Correctional Facility, into the death of inmate Jamar Greer, 23.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., correction officers found Greer suffering from a stab wound in the day room of the L Housing Unit. Prison staff started medical treatment. Greer was transported to a local hospital.

Unfortunately, Greer succumbed to his injury. 

Yesterday, Dr. Thomas Sozio, a forensic pathologist, conducted an autopsy which determined that Greer’s death was a homicide caused by a stab wound to the chest.

Preliminary evidence revealed that another inmate had stabbed Greer with a homemade knife. The suspect is known to investigators and has been separated from other inmates.

Investigators are conducting an active homicide investigation. 

Christy
2d ago

I know someone there... They get fined all the time for safety conditions but make more off the overcrowding to more then pay for the fines. If you keep people on constant lock down and then finally let them out they are gonna act like animals

Robert Perkins
2d ago

good friend of mine is doing time there I worry every time I see something about that hellhole

