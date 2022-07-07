Indiana State Police Investigating Homicide at the Miami Correctional Facility

Indiana State Police Investigating Homicide MGN

Monday, Indiana State Police Detective Michelle Jumper initiated an investigation, at the request of the Miami Correctional Facility, into the death of inmate Jamar Greer, 23.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., correction officers found Greer suffering from a stab wound in the day room of the L Housing Unit. Prison staff started medical treatment. Greer was transported to a local hospital.

Unfortunately, Greer succumbed to his injury.

Yesterday, Dr. Thomas Sozio, a forensic pathologist, conducted an autopsy which determined that Greer’s death was a homicide caused by a stab wound to the chest.

Preliminary evidence revealed that another inmate had stabbed Greer with a homemade knife. The suspect is known to investigators and has been separated from other inmates.

Investigators are conducting an active homicide investigation.