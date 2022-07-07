ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD: Man fatally stabbed after dispute with suspect in the Bronx

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zejmC_0gXTSGtT00

A man is dead following a Wednesday night stabbing assault in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to a reported assault with a knife Wednesday at 11:39 p.m. in the area of East Gun Hill Road and Seymour Avenue.

Police say the 30-year-old was involved in a dispute with another man at Schorr Place and Eastchester Road when he was stabbed. The victim then entered the vehicle and attempted to drive from the location before striking a pole at 1381 East Gun Hill Road.

The 30-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive inside a vehicle with stab wounds on his body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Bronx man stabbed to death inside apartment building: NYPD

CO-OP CITY, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man was stabbed to death during a dispute inside an apartment building Saturday, police said. James Santana, 54, was stabbed in the chest inside a Co-op City apartment building at 120 Casals Place around 11:30 a.m., NYPD officials said. Medics transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Northeast Bronx: Search for Suspect following Fatal Stabbing of 30-Year-Old Man

POLICE ARE LOOKING to identify the person seen in the video in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred in the Northeast Bronx on July 6, 2022. The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the person seen in the attached video and photos who is sought for questioning in connection to a murder that took place in the Laconia section of the Northeast Bronx.
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

Bronx man arrested for beating 51-year-old to death during robbery

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police arrested a 24-year-old man on Saturday for beating a 51-year-old man to death during a robbery in the Bronx. Authorities believe Nickoles Rodriguez attacked Pedro Rodriguez on June 25 around 6:15 a.m. on West 230th Street near Heath Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights. When officers...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Cops seek suspect who fatally knifed Bronx man before car crash

Cops on Saturday released images of a man wanted for a fatal stabbing that ended in a car crash on a Bronx street. Jorge Valentin, 30, was near Schorr Place and Eastchester Road in Laconia about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when he got into an argument with a rival, police said. During their fight, the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed Valentin repeatedly. Panicking, Valentin broke away from his ...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The Bronx#Violent Crime
fox5ny.com

14-year-old boy stabbed to death in Harlem subway station

NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy is dead after being stabbed inside a subway station in Harlem on Saturday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3 p.m. police responded to reports of a crime in progress inside the 137th Street/City College subway station. When officers arrived on the scene, they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy