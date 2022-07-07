NYPD: Man fatally stabbed after dispute with suspect in the Bronx

A man is dead following a Wednesday night stabbing assault in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to a reported assault with a knife Wednesday at 11:39 p.m. in the area of East Gun Hill Road and Seymour Avenue.

Police say the 30-year-old was involved in a dispute with another man at Schorr Place and Eastchester Road when he was stabbed. The victim then entered the vehicle and attempted to drive from the location before striking a pole at 1381 East Gun Hill Road.

The 30-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive inside a vehicle with stab wounds on his body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.