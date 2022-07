POLICE ARE LOOKING to identify the person seen in the video in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred in the Northeast Bronx on July 6, 2022. The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the person seen in the attached video and photos who is sought for questioning in connection to a murder that took place in the Laconia section of the Northeast Bronx.

BRONX, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO