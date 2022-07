SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian walking in the lanes of Interstate 5 was hit and killed early Friday near Mission Bay, the California Highway Patrol said. Just before 2 a.m., the man was in the lanes of northbound I-5, north of Sea World Drive, when he was struck by a 27-year-old driver in a Hyundai sedan, CHP Officer Jesse Matias said. It resulted in fatal injuries for the pedestrian and prompted the closure of multiple lanes for more than two hours.

