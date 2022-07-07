ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Police arrest man in east Topeka deadly shooting

By Tiffany Littler
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxj5R_0gXTQcBl00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man in connection to Tuesday’s deadly shooting in east Topeka .

TPD said Jahiem Brown, 20, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for murder in the 1st degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FdL9S_0gXTQcBl00
Jahiem Brown (Photo from Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 5th, officers responded to the 200 block of SE Lawrence Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they discovered Louis Cantrell, 39, of Topeka suffering from a gunshot wound . The victim was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where we has later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. You can make an anonymous tip by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online at www.p3tips.com/128.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

TPD narcotics search warrant ends in 5 arrests

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Friday morning. The search warrant was served on July 8 in the 3100 block of SW 30th Terrace. The search was a part of an ongoing investigation. Officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms at the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Suspects accused of violent Kan. home-invasion robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent home invasion robbery and have made an arrest. Just after 4p.m. July 5, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a home invasion in the 6100 block of SW 40th Terrace, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Five arrested after narcotics search warrant in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on Friday after a search warrant found meth and marijuana at a home in Southwest Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, July 8, officers with the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3100 block of SW 30th Terr. in connection with an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Lyon Co. juvenile confronted by ‘dangerous animal’ is shot

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 16-year-old Lyon County juvenile is recovering this morning after being shot in the leg. Just after midnight on Sunday morning, a 16-year-old from Hartford was carrying his fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun down an embankment to go fishing when, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, he was […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Arrests made in home invasion in Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 26-year-old male and a 23-year-old female are in custody and facing multiple charges following a home invasion in the 6100 block of SW 40th Terrace. On Thursday the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to identify a vehicle that law enforcement...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Details of Topeka stabbing revealed in affidavit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An affidavit obtained by KSNT 27 News reveals the events that lead up to the stabbing of a grocery store employee in Topeka. According to Topeka Police, officers received a call about a stabbing at 2:35 p.m. on June 1 that happened at a Dillons Food Store located at 2010 SE 29th St in Topeka. The stabbing happened when, according to the affidavit, a loss prevention employee at Dillons Food Store attempted to stop shoplifting in progress.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

No foul play suspected in Topeka trailer fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – No foul play is suspected in a trailer fire in Topeka Saturday night that caused over $7,500 in damage. Firefighters were called to 205 SE 25th Street in Topeka Saturday, July 9, just before 8 p.m. after someone reported structure fire, according to the Topeka Fire Department. Firefighters searched the home and […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Murder#Violent Crime#Tpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
lawrencekstimes.com

Three injured in crash in Douglas County

Two drivers suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening and a passenger suffered minor injuries in a crash Saturday morning in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 8 a.m. Saturday, a 42-year-old driver heading eastbound on North 600 Road pulled out from a stop sign...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
KSNT News

Topeka shooting victim identified by TPD

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of an early morning shooting in Topeka has been identified by the Topeka Police Department. Louis Cantrell, 39, of Topeka, was killed in a shooting that occurred at 12:51 a.m. on July 5, in Topeka. The TPD have not released any information regarding potential suspects. Police responded to a call […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence man seen jumping off bridge found safely at home

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man who was seen jumping off the Kansas Bridge on Wednesday afternoon has been found and is safely home. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10:32 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, officers were called to the area of the Kansas Bridge near Massachusetts St. with reports that a man may have jumped over the side.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka Fire Department responds to structure fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department received report of a structure fire just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. The department was dispatched to a fire on 205 SE 25th Street Lot #21 in Topeka. Upon arrival, fire suppression crews reported heavy smoke coming from a mobile home. The fire department said that no working smoke detectors were present within the structure.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

1 in custody following shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday night. It happened in the 2200 block of Silver Avenue around 8 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious to...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Four kids removed from homes, 5 arrested on drug charges

On Wednesday, July 6th, Saint George Police Department served two search warrants simultaneously at 107 N Lincoln Street and 215 Kelly Lane, both in Saint George, Kansas. Saint George Police Department has been investigating an ongoing distribution of marijuana, prescription pills and possible fentanyl to teenagers in the Pottawatomie County area.
SAINT GEORGE, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy