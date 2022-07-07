Police arrest man in east Topeka deadly shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man in connection to Tuesday’s deadly shooting in east Topeka .

TPD said Jahiem Brown, 20, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for murder in the 1st degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jahiem Brown (Photo from Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 5th, officers responded to the 200 block of SE Lawrence Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they discovered Louis Cantrell, 39, of Topeka suffering from a gunshot wound . The victim was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where we has later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. You can make an anonymous tip by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online at www.p3tips.com/128.

