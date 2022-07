SPRING VALLEY – The city of Spring Valley is notifying residents about a new rental registry program. According to officials, the program aims to curb nuisance properties by performing inspections of every residential rental property within the corporate limits of the City. All landlords must complete the forms that will be sent to homes by August. Each property will be given a 90-day compliance period starting from the date of this letter. All rental properties, regardless of tenancy, will be subject to inspection. According to the city’s website, mandatory inspections will be performed starting on October 5th, 2022.

SPRING VALLEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO