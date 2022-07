Workers at a Kentucky Amazon facility are looking to form the first union outside of New York, according to an organizer and an attorney for Amazon Labor Union. Workers at the warehouse in Campbellsville, Ky., have agreed to establish their own local chapter, ALU attorney Seth Goldstein said in an interview. It marks the start of a long organizing process that, in theory, would culminate with an election—and hopefully inspire other locations to follow, he said.

