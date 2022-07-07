ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

ISP Stand By Decision To Allow Suspected Highland Park Gunman To Get Gun Permit

By Todd Stapleton
 3 days ago

(Highland Park, IL) — Illinois State Police is standing by a decision to allow the suspected gunman responsible for the deadly Highland Park mass shooting to get a...

Illinois Democrats Move To Ban Assault Weapons, High-Capacity Magazines

(Springfield, IL) — Several Illinois Democrats are working on building up support to ban assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. At the same time, Governor J.B. Pritzker and state lawmakers plan to close loopholes in the state’s firearm owner identification card system and pass other gun-control measures. Their goal in the aftermath of the deadly July 4th mass shooting north of Chicago in Highland Park is to limit military-style weapons. Meanwhile, Robert Crimo the Third has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in Monday’s massacre.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

