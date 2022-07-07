ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streator, IL

Red Cross seeking blood donors to combat critical shortage

walls102.com
 3 days ago

STREATOR – The American Red Cross is looking for dedicated blood donors to...

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

Related
walls102.com

Spring Valley to conduct rental property inspections

SPRING VALLEY – The city of Spring Valley is notifying residents about a new rental registry program. According to officials, the program aims to curb nuisance properties by performing inspections of every residential rental property within the corporate limits of the City. All landlords must complete the forms that will be sent to homes by August. Each property will be given a 90-day compliance period starting from the date of this letter. All rental properties, regardless of tenancy, will be subject to inspection. According to the city’s website, mandatory inspections will be performed starting on October 5th, 2022.
SPRING VALLEY, IL
walls102.com

Mendota fireworks dazzle hundreds

MENDOTA – The fireworks to celebrate Independence Day that were postponed from June were set off Saturday night, entertaining hundreds around Lake Mendota. The fireworks, supported by the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce, is a yearly event held on a weekend usually prior to the 4th of July. Food trucks, radio broadcast, and 50/50 ticket sales for the upcoming Sweet Corn Festival were also on hand. Shelby Weide, President & CEO of the Chamber said the 50/50 is up over $11,000. Raffle tickets can still be purchased online as well at https://go.eventgroovefundraising.com/scf2022.
MENDOTA, IL
walls102.com

Trailer total loss after fire in Woodhaven

SUBLETTE – A trailer was a total loss after a Saturday morning fire at the Woodhaven Lakes Campground in Lee County. Sublette and Amboy Fire Departments responded to the scene and contained the fire, preventing further loss of property. No injuries were reported, according to Sublette Fire Chief Kevin Schultz. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
LEE COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Special Summer Explore event coming to IVCC

OGLESBY – Students considering enrolling in Illinois Valley Community College this fall will be able to attend a special event on campus. “Summer Explore IVCC” will be coming to the Oglesby location from 1 to 3 PM Wednesday, July 13. The free event for students and parents...
OGLESBY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Streator, IL
Streator, IL
Health
walls102.com

Investigation into train vs vehicle crash leads to felony charges for Dana man

TOLUCA – The driver of a truck that was struck by a train in Marshal County is facing felony charges after an investigation by authorities. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say they took a report of a stolen truck from Dana in southern LaSalle County. Officials say the same truck was involved in a collision with a train in Marshal County and that the driver allegedly fled the scene. After an investigation, the Sheriff’s Office say that a 24-year-old Dana man allegedly filed a false police report. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail and charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving without a valid license, and disobeying a signal of a approaching train along with the class 4 felony for filing the false police report.
DANA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy