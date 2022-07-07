Red Cross seeking blood donors to combat critical shortage

MENDOTA – The fireworks to celebrate Independence Day that were postponed from June were set off Saturday night, entertaining hundreds around Lake Mendota. The fireworks, supported by the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce, is a yearly event held on a weekend usually prior to the 4th of July. Food trucks, radio broadcast, and 50/50 ticket sales for the upcoming Sweet Corn Festival were also on hand. Shelby Weide, President & CEO of the Chamber said the 50/50 is up over $11,000. Raffle tickets can still be purchased online as well at https://go.eventgroovefundraising.com/scf2022.
