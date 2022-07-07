ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate shooting in northeast Columbia Thursday morning

By Ben Fein
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department is investigating after shots were fired on Premier Lane early Thursday morning.

ABC 17 News crews arrived on scene just after 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, to find officers searching Premier Lane with flashlights, speaking with witnesses and going inside of one home on the street.

The department confirmed it recovered six shell casings from the scene, saying property damage of a home was found as well.

According to a CPD Sergeant on scene, no injuries were reported, however people were inside of the home when the shooting took place.

No suspect information was available at the time of the shooting. The Columbia Police Department cleared the scene around 4:00 a.m.

