ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

St. Tammany council tonight discusses possible tax increase

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmdlC_0gXTPezQ00

Tonight the St. Tammany Parish Council talks property taxes in a public hearing. There are some expenses stacking up that the parish needs to figure out how to pay.

St. Tammany is coming up short on state-obligated funds for the jail, the courts, and the district attorney's office. Stephen Stuart, vice president of the Bureau of Governmental Research, says the parish needs more than $26 million dollars for it.

"In the 2022 budget, they could only fund about a little bit under 14 million of that number," said Stuart.

Voters have repeatedly shot down proposed sales tax increases. The council has an opportunity for a roll-forward of tax millages -- but even that would only net them about $1.04 million a year. And not all of that would be available as discretionary spending.

"Only about half of that would be available for paying these state mandated costs, so a little bit over $500,000," said Stuart. The rest, he says, is obligated to go to the parish animal shelter as part of a designated tax.

Stuart says obligatory spending is part of the reason why the parish is feeling the squeeze: "The parish's budget overall is 90 percent dedicated to specific purposes."

The public hearing is tonight at 6 p.m. in the parish council chambers at the government complex on Koop Drive in Mandeville.

Comments / 5

Biden is lying again
3d ago

St. Tammany Parish doesn't have a revenue problem IT HAS A SPENDING PROBLEM!! THE PARISH NEEDS TO RID OF IT'S WASTEFUL WAYS!! How about the citizens of St. Tammany Parish......when was the last time our homestead exemption was increased? I'll tell you the answer...1981...40 YEARS AGO yet they are always looking for ways to stick it to the citizens through taxes, valuations, or fees. St. Tammany Parish's primary focus is the dollar bill and its citizens come a distant 2nd....SAD!!

Reply
2
Related
theadvocate.com

Mark Ballard: Louisiana Legislature could return for veto override session, but little will be accomplished

Monday we learn if the Louisiana Legislature will reconvene on Saturday and try to override any of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ 29 vetoes. What’s apparent in the days prior to the return of legislative ballots is that not enough salons will attend to successfully override anything. Enough members have work obligations, military duties, surgery and vacations that the number who can return to Baton Rouge is perilously close to the two-thirds majorities in each house needed to set aside the governor’s rejection and turn a vetoed bill into law.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandeville, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Government
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Business
NOLA.com

Put troubled water system under outside operator, St. Tammany Parish Council says

The St. Tammany Parish Council is stepping up pressure on Parish President Mike Cooper to hire an outside company to operate Tammany Utilities East, the government-owned water and sewer utility that some Slidell area residents blame for chronic skin rashes and other health issues. The council has been publicly pushing...
2022 Election Expert

Louisiana to vote on 11 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 11 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Louisiana in 2022. Adjustment of Ad Valorem Tax Rates Amendment (SB 154) Description: Amends the Louisiana Constitution to provide for the adjustment of ad valorem tax rates by a taxing authority up to the maximum rate approved by the constitution until the authorized rate expires.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

La. residents encouraged to renew credentials before disaster strikes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents are encouraged to renew any important documents before disaster hits so they are prepared in case documentation is needed. The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said that tropical storms and hurricanes can cause widespread damage and valid, unexpired documents may be required for disaster recovery assistance. Driver’s licenses, identification cards or certificates and vehicle registrations should be stored in a waterproof container that can be easily accessed.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Increases#St Tammany
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana treasurer calls for statewide online payment options

BATON ROUGE – State Treasurer John M. Schroder led Louisiana Cash Management Review Board (CMRB) meeting discussions, stressing that Louisiana must learn to better harness the benefits of modern technology. Two items on the meeting agenda pointed toward the need to explore acceptance of electronic payment methods for all...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Where now that trigger law restraining order is dissolved?

A hearing to determine whether a temporary restraining order against Louisiana’s abortion trigger laws will remain in place played out today at Civil District Court. “The whole point of that hearing is whether or not the temporary restraining order should be converted essentially into a preliminary injunction to allow abortions to continue,” Ciolino says.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

DOTD hit by economic triple whammy

Louisiana residents know all too well life in the post-pandemic economy. Rising prices and shortages of certain products are making life a little more difficult today. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development also understands the pains of the modern economy. In fact, the secretary of DOTD says inflation, supply chain issues, and a shortage of workers are all having an impact on state road construction projects.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Center Square

Louisiana sheriff says she'll defy state abortion law

(The Center Square) – A Louisiana sheriff is vowing to defy a state law that bans abortion by refusing to jail anyone arrested for violations. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson issued a statement on Thursday announcing she will refuse to accept any person into custody at the Orleans Justice Center who is arrested for violating the state’s 2006 “trigger law,” which bans abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

St. Tammany coroner warns of another possible COVID surge

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish coroner has put out a warning that the North Shore may be at risk for another COVID surge. Officials reported 320 new cases of the coronavirus per 100,000 people in St. Tammany Parish, one of the highest new case rates in the state.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
KSLA

Will the trigger law ban remain temporary in Louisiana?

Chambers spoke in support of Hope Medical Group for Women and the LGBTQIA+ community. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Building H. Shreveport to host youth basketball tournament in hopes of lessening crime. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the goals is for...
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Lawmakers Urged to Override the Governor

Louisiana lawmakers are being urged to override the Governor's vetoes of several House Bills designed to keep convicted felons in jail. Our Governor is more concerned about the rights of criminals than he is about the rights and safety of Louisiana citizens. Bayou Mama Bears is a group of Louisiana mothers advocating for Louisiana citizens and their children. From BayouMamaBearscom:
WWL-AMFM

'Pink tax' sales tax exemption now in effect

Effective July 1, Louisiana consumers will not pay sales tax on diapers or feminine hygiene products. Critics call such taxes "pink taxes" because these goods are purchased predominantly by women. In Louisiana, consumers do not pay state sales tax on food or medicine because they are necessities. Rep. Aimee Freeman...
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy