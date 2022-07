Dale Salabsky, 74, faces charges of simple assault and harassment following a June 19 incident outside the Tamaqua ABC Hi-Rise, where he is a resident. According to Tamaqua police, another resident of the building told police he saw Salabsky’s wife at the bus stop and talked to her at 4 p.m. After he did so, Salabsky grabbed the man by the throat, made a fist and told the man that he was going to kill him. A witness pulled Salabsky’s hand back, police said.

TAMAQUA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO