“What’s up” with WIND-FM 7/7

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Tallahassee based organization gave away school supplies at a sporting goods store in Gainesville just weeks before school is set to begin again. GameTime Prep partnered with Florida Kidcare to give out 100 backpacks at the Hibbett Sports on Archer Road in Gainesville on Saturday. All but three bags were given out over a perod of three hours.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fans of the Florida gymnastics team have even more reason to stand up and holler for the 2022-23 season, after floor phenom Nya Reed announced on her social media she is returning to the team for a fifth season. Reed made the announcement on her social...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for July 8-15, 2022. NW 14th Street: Northwest 14th Street will be closed between Northwest First Avenue and West University Avenue on Tuesday, July 12. NW Fifth Avenue: Northwest Fifth Avenue will be closed between Northwest...
Eight Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR) first responder candidates officially committed to serving the City of Gainesville during a signing ceremony in front of family and friends on July 1. The event took place at the City’s Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center right before the start of a monthly midnight...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after shots were fired at a community center Friday evening. UPDATE: No injuries after a shooting outside the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center. Officers say the shooting happened after 6:00 p.m. at the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center on Northeast 8th Avenue.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s week-long Glimpses of India event continues on Friday. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will last until 7 p.m. You can experience the fabric, design, and style India offers as well as a Sari demonstration. To register for the event, go to mcaocala.org....
HAILE PLANTATION, Fla. (WCJB) - “I can’t see why anyone would want to be annexed into the city of Gainesville.”. Gainesville city staffers sent out a survey to residents in Haile Plantation asking them if they’d want to be a part of the City of Gainesville. In...
When Billy Napier arrived in Gainesville, the Gators' new head coach was adamant that he and his staff had to keep the best players in the state of Florida home. Well, they have done exactly that by securing a commitment from talented in-state pass-catcher Eugene Wilson III. Wilson's pledge comes...
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies are investigating a death in Live Oak. Deputies and state department of law enforcement officials are on the scene at 167th Road and 40th Street in Live Oak. The road was closed for a few hours after officials with the sheriff’s office...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The accident happened around 2:00 p.m. when a Tesla driving into the rest area on I-75 near Paynes Prairie crashed into a Walmart tractor-trailer. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a Tesla entered the southbound rest area and ran into the back of a parked semi-truck. The 66-year-old woman driving the car and the 67-year-old man in the passenger seat were killed.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A trailer filled with potato chips caught fire in Ocala on Thursday afternoon. Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to the vehicle fire at 1:48 p.m. at Outlaw Snax on West Silver Springs Boulevard. They found a detached trailer filled with about 40,000 pounds of potato chips burning.
GAINESVILLE (WCJB/AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety watchdog is sending investigators to another Tesla crash. This one was along Interstate 75 in North Central Florida on Wednesday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Friday that it sent a Special Crash Investigations team to probe the crash...
As expected considering he named the program his leader just a couple of weeks ago, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern 2023 wide receiver Andy Jean included the Florida Gators in his top five schools on Saturday alongside Miami, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia. Jean spoke very highly of Florida following his official...
A Properties of The Villages sales representative will lose her driver’s license as a result of a drunk driving arrest in which she was at the wheel of a golf cart. Leigh Ann Ebersole, 46, who lives at 718 Sheppard Way in the Village of Caroline, was driving a multi-color Club Car golf cart at 8:52 p.m. March 4 on Old Camp Road and Old Mill Run when she was pulled over because the golf cart’s headlights were not illuminated.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Marion County got a taste of Indian culture and the meaning of traditional clothing and dances. The Marion Cultural Alliance wrapped up a week full of events teaching people about the culture. The theme was called Glimpses of India. People learned about Indian art,...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 64-year-old Deborah Gutierrez was last seen late Thursday evening. She left her residence in Ocala and was last seen driving her 2022 Honda SUV in the southwest part of Marion County. Deborah left behind written statements that have her family and law enforcement concerned for her...
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Keystone Heights is in serious condition after a crash in Clay County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 15-year-old was traveling on County Road 209 heading north in the southbound lane. When he crossed the road near Ravenwood Drive, he...
The month of July has been good to the Florida Gators and Thursday, July 8 was no different. Florida was able to secure commitments from two of Jacksonville's (Fla.) very best in quarterback Marcus Stokes and running back Treyaun Webb. Webb is a player that has been in the national...
