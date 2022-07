Four minors arrested after shootout, high-speed chase. Lee Trawick news@greenepublishing.com According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office report, on Tuesday, June 28, Jerome Watson was traveling towards Jennings on County Road 141, near the intersection of Northwest 60th Drive, when he was stopped by four subjects standing in the roadway, blocking his way of travel. At this time, two suspects approached the […]

